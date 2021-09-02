Fort Bend Mask Up – People Over Politics

Grassroot movement started with six people that banned together grew to almost 3000 with the help of FBISD parents who fought for a “Mask Mandate” at Fort Bend Independent School District.

It began two months ago when Governor Greg Abbott issued his executive order banning our local government, including schools, from creating a mask mandate. This was a huge obstacle for concerned parents that saw the rise in the Delta virus amount for the most vulnerable, the unvaccinated and young. Even though many School Districts began to defy the Governor’s order and issue a mask mandate, to protect their students, FBISD did not.

The hold out appeared to be a political move, rather than one reasoned on science, data, or the needs of the students, parents, or educators.

“We knew that in order to make our cause heard we had to work together and fast. Especially after already having a Board hearing and being rejected on our first attempt to mandate masks in our public schools, regardless of the statistics and data that was presented about the Delta virus. All of us knew that this would be an uphill battle, and the Board did not appear to be on our side. As our cause grew, so did the interest from desperate parents not knowing what to do and fearful for the health of their children and family. Everyday parents received notices from the schools that their children were attending that a child had or came in close contact with someone with Covid” shared Sonia Rash, VP of LULAC Council 2911. “I have always believed in putting our People Over Politics and standing up for what is right, when no one else is watching. That is something I have always done and will always do, in my capacity as a lawyer, mother and candidate for Fort Bend County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4. I serve the community with or without a political position. I serve and advocate for people,” says Sonia Rash.

WHO:

People banning together for the greater good when no one else would.

Sonia Rash; Zahra Syed; Bharati Sadhwani; Angie Wierzbicki; Samina Quddos; Su Bajaj; Zubin Balsara; Cindy Vass

These People will NOT STOP

NEXT The next step in this particular fight is to get more virtual learning for students who want and need Right now the amount of students that they allowed for virtual learning is very low and predominantly made-up of children with serious underlying health issues. We need more virtual learning so parents that opt for this can receive it.

We are determined to keep them safe! Need every MEDIA to assist us!

Social Media: Fort Bend Community Action for Education Facebook Page is GROWING 1.6k members (see attached)

WHAT:

6 or so parents, spent weeks to months, if not longer devoting all of our time and efforts to gathering data, contacting doctors, getting statistics, researching and applying the law, all while attempting to work and take care of our own family’s needs.

WHY:

The number of parents who feared the horrible consequences of this new Delta virus after seeing family and friends pass away from the Covid-19, was overwhelming and heartbreaking. “We began our strategy by making sure our concerns were heard and emailing our BOT all while planning boycotts and rallies. A parent in our group created social media platform for parents who also wanted a mask mandate in FBISD, so we could all work together. We all came together for the greater good of our kids and all of our educators, and we will continue to do so” shared Sonia Rash.