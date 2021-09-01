Walk Across Texas! Adult – Diabetes Edition program kickoff set for September 8th, 2021 in Fort Bend County

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in Fort Bend County will host a Walk Across Texas! Adult – Diabetes Edition program from September 8th – November 2nd, 2021.

The Walk Across Texas! Adult program is a FREE, eight‐week online program designed to help Texans establish the habit of regular physical activity. Since 1996, thousands of Texans have participated in the Walk Across Texas! Adult program. WAT is designed to help Texans be more active using a team-based approach. Up to eight Team Members are encouraged to work together towards the goal of virtually traveling across Texas. Your favorite physical activities are logged as ‘miles walked’ and contribute toward your team’s mileage total.

“You can walk together, individually, outside, at a mall, at a grocery store or a gym — any way that fits your schedule and lifestyle,” said Leticia Hardy, Family & Community Health Agent. “Keep track of your team’s miles to see if together you can go the equivalent of the 832 miles it would take to walk across Texas in eight weeks.”

The WAT! Adult – Diabetes Edition will share weekly diabetes self-care resources and management tips with participants. AgriLife Extension educators will be hosting special League Only events throughout the program with various giveaways. Each virtual live event will have a chance to win a variety of prizes!

We are kicking off our program in conjunction with our WAT! 25 Campaign: Celebrating 25 years of WAT! program success. In November, we will conclude the program by bringing awareness to American Diabetes Month—a time to unite as a community. Because together, we can take action and stand greater than diabetes.

Leticia Hardy said anyone can participate. “Bring your family, friends, neighbors, pets, coworkers, and classmates,” she said.

To register for the WAT! Adult – Diabetes Edition program, visit https://howdyhealth.tamu.edu and use the following League Code: watL-210804-01057

If you have trouble with registration, please contact the Fort Bend County Extension Office at 281-342-3034.

Once registered, you will receive the registration link for the virtual events, including the opening ceremony virtual event on Wednesday, September 8th, 2021 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.