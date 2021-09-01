Typhoon Texas Opens Labor Day Weekend for End-of-Summer Celebration 

Typhoon Texas is wrapping up the summer waterpark season this Labor Day Weekend with three straight days of waterslide fun and live entertainment.

Enjoy the final long weekend of the summer this Labor Day Weekend, September 4 – 7, at Typhoon Texas where families enjoy more than a mile of exhilarating slides paths, Texas-sized wave pool, Lazy River the length of more than five football fields and children’s Gully Washer with a massive, 800-gallon bucket, slides and more than 100 spray areas.

DJ tunes and live music entertainment also will be featured each day.

Labor Day Weekend hours at Typhoon Texas are Saturday, September 4 and Sunday, September 5 from 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Monday, September 6 from 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Day tickets are available at www.TyphoonTexas.com .

Typhoon Texas is located at 555 Katy Fort Bend Road across from Katy Mills Mall. Free onsite parking, free tubes and free life jackets are available.