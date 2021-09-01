Tropical Storm Julian Forms in the Atlantic

The Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management (HCOHSEM) continues to monitor the course of tropical storm Julian which formed today in the Atlantic. Based on current forecasts from the National Hurricane Center , Julian poses no threat to Texas at this time.

Tropical Storm Julian is the 10th named storm in the Atlantic Hurricane Season which ends November 30, 2021. HCOHSEM urges residents to check their emergency kits and review their emergency plans. Stay informed by following HCOHSEM updates online , on social media, and by signing up for Ready Harris Alerts .