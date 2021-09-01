Katy ISD Announces Secondary Gifted and Talented Screening

By George Slaughter

Fifth-grade students in the Katy Independent School District will soon have the chance to be screened for the district’s gifted and talented (GT) program.

The district said in a news release that students who are not identified as part of the elementary Challenge Program can be screened for GT program services at the secondary level.

Parents hoping to refer their child for must complete a secondary parent checklist in English or Spanish, and return it by Sept. 22 to their child’s elementary school campus.

Secondary gifted program options are available in English Language Arts & Reading, Mathematics, Science and Social Studies. Students may be screened in any or all of these content areas in October and November at their current campus.

Parents will be notified of the placement decision by regular U.S. mail in January 2022.

“Gifted and talented education programs provide a variety of academic and social options for students who are advanced learners,” Dr. Joan Otten, Katy ISD gifted, talented and advanced academic studies director, said in a statement. “Students who qualify for the GT Program will begin in the fall of their sixth-grade year.”

For more information, parents are urged to contact the Challenge teacher at their child’s elementary school.