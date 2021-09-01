Fort Bend Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Two Men on Theft Charges

By George Slaughter

Fort Bend County Sheriff’s detectives arrested two men involved in a series of thefts of construction materials.

Christopher Raja Korban, 47, of Montgomery, and Kevin Braniard Davis, 56, of Humble, were arrested Aug. 26 as they tried to flee the Haven at Seven Lakes development in Katy with over 100 sheets of roofing material.

Deputies said the building materials were all recovered along with the stolen van the duo used to commit this crime. Both suspects face felony theft charges in the case.

Both men are in jail. Korban is charged with theft and criminal trespassing. His bond is $13,500. Davis is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft. His bond is $13,000.

Deputies said the investigation continues and additional charges against Korban and Davis are expected.

“These types of crimes have increased due to the high value of construction materials and the large volume of residential construction in the county,” Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan said. “Thanks to the excellent police work of our detectives, we were able to return the materials to the rightful owner.”