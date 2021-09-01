Faris Foundation has partnered with Wendy’s across the Houston area to “Let There Be GOLD” and shine a light on Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

WHO: The Faris Foundation is a Houston-area nonprofit that is inspired by Faris D. Virani’s remarkable words, vision and approach to his journey with Ewing sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer. The Faris Foundation focuses on three key areas: childhood cancer research , creative arts programs at children’s cancer centers and public engagement and awareness around childhood cancer . With its bold, original and transformative programs, The Faris Foundation is a positive and cheerful champion for pediatric cancer patients and their families.

Faris once asked, “Don’t children matter? Aren’t we important?” before he promised, “When I grow up, I will let there be gold.” Today, The Faris Foundation works tirelessly to bring gold celebrations to children living with cancer and to the general public so that everyone knows that September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month!

WHAT: The Faris Foundation has partnered with across the Houston area to “Let There Be GOLD” and shine a light on Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Houstonians can purchase $2 gold wrist bands at Wendy’s throughout September to show support for children and families affected by pediatric cancer. The $2 gold wrist bands allow Houstonians to enjoy a FREE Junior Frosty through the end of the year while simultaneously raising money for The Faris Foundation.

WHEN: Friday, September 3, 2021

WHERE/TIME: