Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston joins in Readiness Day Sept. 9, part of September’s National Preparedness Month

Boys & Girls Clubs of America promotes nationwide participation to emphasize safety and readiness

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston (BGCGH) will participate in Readiness Day on Thursday, Sept. 9, part of National Preparedness Month (NPM) with Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the federal government, in which Clubs focus on emergency preparedness. National Preparedness Month is recognized each September to promote family and community disaster planning now and throughout the year, with the 2021 theme of “Prepare to Protect. Preparing for disasters is protecting everyone you love.”

September brings even more heightened awareness about safety and preparedness, as our nation experiences a new wave of infections from COVID-19. It is also historically the most active hurricane month.

Throughout Houston, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston staff and members will review safety drills and emergency response procedures, conduct tabletop exercises and participate in activities that focus on emergency preparedness. Specific hands-on actions include fire drills, shelter-in-place exercises, COVID-19 prevention and creation of safety posters. These readiness activities are held during after-school programs at Clubs in a five-county area.

Staff leaders will also emphasize preparedness for weather events and internet safety, which presents challenges due to scams and online predators. The goal of Readiness Day is for youth to think about what it means to be prepared and to understand how important safety is in everyday activities, as well as in times of crisis. Being prepared and having a strategic emergency plan in place will build confidence and lessen anxiety in both youth and parents.

“At Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston, safety is always our number one priority,” says Nick Cantu, Senior Director of Club Operations and Safety Officer. “These important exercises help ensure a safe and secure environment for Club members to learn and thrive during their time with us. However, we don’t just focus on safety on one day; it’s part of our DNA and is incorporated into all our activities and practices.”

Staff-specific activities will include reviews of AED (Automated External Defibrillator) usage and CPR training, along with a safety supply audit to ascertain what equipment is on hand and where it is stored.

Photo caption: Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston Club will participate in Readiness Day on Sept. 9, part of National Preparedness Month (NPM) with Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the federal government, in which Clubs focus on emergency preparedness. Photos by Andres Garcia, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston.

For overall preparedness, the federal government provides helpful guidelines for families to follow from week to week, including:

Week 1: Make A Plan (Sept. 1-4)

Talk to your friends and family about how you will communicate before, during, and after a disaster. Make sure to update your plan based on the Centers for Disease Control recommendations due to the coronavirus.

Week 2: Build A Kit (Sept. 5-11)

Gather supplies that will last for several days after a disaster for everyone living in your home. Don’t forget to consider the unique needs each person or pet may have in case you have to evacuate quickly. Update your kits and supplies based on recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control.

Week 3: Low-Cost, No-Cost Preparedness (Sept. 12-18)

Limit the impacts that disasters have on you and your family. Know the risk of disasters in your area. Learn how to make your home stronger in the face of storms and other common hazards. Check your insurance coverage (including flood insurance) to make sure it is up-to-date.

Week 4: Teach Youth About Preparedness (Sept. 19-25)

Talk to your kids about preparing for emergencies and what to do in case you are separated. Reassure them by providing information about how they can get involved.