Katy ISD Celebrates its AP Capstone Diploma Recipients

By George Slaughter
The Katy Independent School District has recognized 98 students for earning AP Capstone diplomas and certificates.
Of these, 91 earned AP Capstone Diplomas. Meanwhile, seven others earned the AP Seminar and Research Certificate.
The AP Capstone is a College Board diploma program based on the AP Seminar and AP Research. Both of these are year-long courses.
The program helps students develop critical thinking, research, collaboration and presentation skills.
To receive the AP Capstone Diploma, students must earn scores of three or higher in both AP Seminar and AP Research. They must also earn similar scores on four more AP Exams, according to a district news release.
Over 2,000 schools worldwide participated in the AP Capstone program during the 2020-21 school year.
About 11,900 students earned the AP Capstone Diploma. About 7,700 students earned the AP Seminar and Research Certificate.
AP Seminar and AP Research assessments are different from traditional AP subject exams, which have a single end-of-year assessment. AP Seminar and AP Research feature project-based assessments. They test mastery of skills through group projects, presentations, and individual essays completed through the year.
AP Seminar and AP Research are also interdisciplinary. Students can create research projects based on topics of personal interest. They are assessed on critical thinking, research, collaboration, time management and presentation skills needed to complete their projects.
Dr. Christine Caskey, the district’s chief academic officer, praised the students and teachers.
“We proudly recognize the achievements of students who participated in the AP Capstone Diploma program,” Caskey said. “Our AP Capstone students and teachers showed extraordinary commitment while facing historic challenges. This is a meaningful college readiness program that will serve our students well after high school.”