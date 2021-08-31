Benefits of Full-Body Light Therapy

Light therapy, or red light therapy, has really gotten popular over the last few years. However, the science behind this form of therapy has been there for well over a few centuries.

Classical physicians are of the opinion that light therapy can really help with rebalancing a lot of physiological issues. Later on, it was discovered that the rays from our sun can really have a very beneficial effect on a lot of people suffering from a whole host of physiological conditions. It was found that sunlight can help treat anything from fungal infections to disorders with sleep.

As time has progressed, light therapy has indeed proven itself to be a very effective and non-invasive way for getting pain relief and also just to boost general wellness. The light therapy devices that we see today all have solid scientific research behind them. There have also been a ton of improvements with regards to the technology used in light therapy devices.

How Does It Work?

When we talk about red light, we are referring to red or near-infrared light that is at a very low level. In fact, you will not be able to see this light with just your naked eyes. However, your body will be able to feel its heat.

There is a small distinction between red light therapy and infrared light therapy. That distinction is the fact that while you can both see and feel red light but when it comes to infrared light, that is absolutely not the case.

This type of light works directly at the biochemical level and increases the functioning of the cells. It will also stimulate the mitochondria of the cells in order for the body to be able to produce a lot more ATP. ATP is the molecule in living beings that is mainly responsible for energy-carrying activities. The energy that is contained in the ATP will allow cells to properly rejuvenate themselves and also make it easier for the body to repair itself a lot more efficiently.

Benefits of Red Light Therapy

Red light therapy really has the potential to be beneficial for a lot of health conditions. The list of things that red light therapy can help with include things like better mental health, improved cognitive functioning, better sleep, etc. It has even been seen to be effective at helping with weight loss. Red light therapy also has a really positive effect in helping people deal with injuries better and also manage their pain a lot better.

MANAGING INJURIES

It really does not matter how the injury was sustained. Red light therapy can really help you heal your injuries a lot faster. In the following few passages, we have listed some of the types of injuries that red light therapy can help with.

Sun Damage

It is very true that a proper amount of vitamin D is needed on a daily basis for our bodies to function properly. However, too much exposure to sunlight can also cause a lot of damage. When your skin is damaged, you will essentially be forming a wound and also scar tissues.

Red light therapy can really help change the collagen fibers that have been affected due to damage from the sun. Light therapy really has the ability to change how these collagen fibers are structured. This will result in skin that is a lot softer, firmer, and also smoother.

Helps heal wounds

This type of therapy has also become known for being a proper and effective solution for healing wounds. A lot of studies have been able to show how red light therapy can really help with promoting wound healing.

A lot of different types of wounds have all responded well to laser treatment and that will imply that red light therapy can have a positive impact as well.

Managing Pain

Red light therapy is also a very useful method for mitigating pain. When you use red light therapy for this purpose, you will notice that your injuries are healing a lot faster. Also, if you suffer from some kind of chronic pain, red light therapy can really help you as well.

The conditions listed below are some of the ones that this therapy can really help with.

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

One thing that we can say for sure is that you will never know just how much you use your wrists until you are not able to use them anymore. When you have shooting pain going down your arm or you find that your hands are numb, you will then understand what having carpal tunnel syndrome is like.

Red light therapy has the ability to really help with the pain that is the result of carpal tunnel syndrome. Those who use light therapy will be able to get a lot of relief from the pain caused by this condition.

Rheumatoid Arthritis

People who have had this condition for a while will know how painful some of the treatment methods are. Oftentimes, we will find that those who have this condition will be using cortisone shots and some medications that have a lot of side effects.

Red light therapy has been proven to be able to provide relief to those who suffer from the condition. It has the ability to get rid of stiffness in the mornings and it can also provide a lot of relief for you to be able to go about your daily activities. It is important to note that it is not a cure but it can really help improve the quality of life of those suffering from this condition.

Red light therapy can really help a person in multiple ways. Read on to know the benefits of full-body red light therapy.

