Katy ISD Ranked Eighth on Forbes List of Best Texas Employers

By George Slaughter

The Katy Independent School District has made the list of best employers in Texas, according to Forbes magazine.

The district was ranked as the top employer in education and eighth overall on the Texas list. NASA, with its strong Greater Houston area presence, was ranked first.

Forbes partnered with Statista, a market research company, to develop its third annual list of America’s Best Employers by State. They conducted anonymous surveys of 80,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees. They divided the list with rankings for each state, as well as the District of Columbia.

Superintendent Dr. Ken Gregorski praised the district’s staff.

“From our teachers, administrators, operations and support staff, every member of the Katy ISD family strives daily to provide supportive and unparalleled learning experiences to the more than 87,000 students we serve,” Gregorski said in a statement. “They are the best staff I have ever had the privilege to work alongside. It is our employees that truly makes Katy ISD such a special place.”

This is the third consecutive year that the district has made the list. To read the full Forbes article, see the website.