The 5 Best Player Performances In NFL 2021

The 2020 NFL season was anything but normal. Hence, fans are highly excited about how the NFL will happen this year. And from what can be seen, the event is arriving in a more standard fashion in 2021.

The coronavirus pandemic is still going on across the world. This has resulted in some hurdles for teams as well as players. Nonetheless, the NFL season is thought to begin this year without any difficulties, as it was this time last year.

In fact, the 2021 NFL preseason is already happening triumphantly even though it is happening as a three-game event due to the league’s shift to a 17-game season. Nonetheless, these three games will involve a whole lot of technological inventions with live game reps than teams had in the previous year. Hence, this will help the teams work a bit smoother this year.

Now, with NFL odds in the books, it is time we take a look at the best player performances of this season. So, without further ado, let’s look at the five best player performances.

Sam Eguavoen, LB, Miami Dolphins

This year, preseason games were great for people like Sam Eguavoen. In fact, his performance has been spectacular and proved to be one of the best stories for preseason.

The preseason was quite emotional for Eguavoen, who was unable to attend two practice days—something that can make you sweat towards the end of the NFL season, particularly when you are a fringe guy on the roster. However, the 28-year-old wasn’t ready to give up.

He played 38 snaps that week, being an absolute force on the field. What’s more, his presence was evident in every big play on the field. This helped him push his career NFL sack total in a single game. With this, Eguavoen gave one of the best starts to the NFL preseason.

Mitchell Trubisky, QB Buffalo Bills

Mitchell got the slight edge for one of the best performances in the preseason due to two primary reasons. First, the revenge game he pulled of was fun and rewarding. Secondly, no one ever expected Trubisky would play one hell of a game against the Bears starters.

While he always had the potential, no NFL enthusiast ever realized it until his performance this preseason. Trubisky with the Buffalo offense portrayed a truly stark difference. He played with the attitude of a leader, a side he had never really shown with the Bears. His moves were accurate, mistake-free, and he wasn’t afraid of taking big shots downfield.

Zach Wilson, QB, New York Jets

If you are a Jets fan, then you really need to read this. Wilson wasn’t a part of the Jet’s preseason games initially due to his underwhelmed practice and inconsistent performance. Therefore, watching him in an actual game under live fire and struggling will result in a slight sigh of relief.

Developing a rapport with the primary receiver is one step all young quarterbacks have to master in American football. Wilson has built this bond with Corey Davis. For New York, who have always lacked a true top receiver, this comes as good news.

If Wilson and Davis can continue their hookup, fans will get to witness a really successful rookie campaign this season.

Jacoby Brissett, QB, Miami Dolphins

Let me warn perfectionists that this is some dink-and-dunk stuff. Brisset is currently aiming to become the next Ryan Fitzpatrick. And he will rise to be a better and valuable starter than other this year. Nonetheless, he will sure get shots due to getting drafted. So, he should always be considered a threat. And the next team that signs with him will require the need of a veteran to help out.

J. Taylor, RB, New England Patriots

With everyone focusing on the QB battle between Mac Jones and Cam Newton, the tuning backs have one of the most interesting Patriot’s offensive contests. While New England’s approach to the position has always been stable without the absence of an actual elite back, they have to deal with a handful of skilled guys trying to make the mark this year.

For instance, we have Rhamondre Stevenson, who went off for more than 100 yards on 12.7 yards per carry. And then we have Taylor himself with his striking game. The great news is that the Patriots are running the ball well. Even their offensive line is performing well. Though we can’t be entirely sure about who will top the camp battle, the Patriots do stand a greater chance than they did previously.