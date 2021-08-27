Sen. Cruz: President Biden’s Waiver Extension Allowing Nord Stream 2 is a ‘Generational Geopolitical Victory’ to Putin

‘President Biden has refused to do what Congress has repeatedly instructed him to do and written into law’

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, released the following statement in response to news that President Biden would leave in place waivers on Nord Stream 2 related entities subject to mandatory Congressional sanctions:

“President Biden has refused to do what Congress has repeatedly instructed him to do and written into law, which is to impose sanctions on the companies building Putin’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

“Instead, he has issued and refuses to rescind waivers for the major entities involved. He is gifting Putin a generational geopolitical victory every day with his abject failure to stop the pipeline.

“As I have repeatedly said, Putin and the next dictators in Russia will get billions of dollars every year from this pipeline, and it endangers American national security and the security of our allies to allow these waivers to remain in place. I will continue to use all available leverage to force the Biden administration to implement Congressionally-mandated sanctions.”