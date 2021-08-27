Sen. Cruz: America Does Not Take Orders From the Taliban

‘We will leave on our terms, not theirs, and our terms are that we’ve gotten every trapped American to safety’

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, released the following statement after President Biden’s remarks this afternoon:

“President Biden’s remarks today only deepened the sense of weakness and incoherence shown throughout his Afghanistan catastrophe.

“President Biden must immediately, clearly, and unapologetically tell the world— including Taliban terrorists—the United States will not leave Afghanistan until we have evacuated every American trapped behind Taliban lines. Under no circumstances will we stay in Afghanistan indefinitely, but President Biden must make clear this is the only condition under which we will leave. Then he must ensure that condition is met.

“Safely evacuating Americans will require the Biden-Harris administration to reverse many of the reckless decisions they’ve made in recent weeks. The negotiations they’ve had with the Taliban may have to be reevaluated. President Biden needs to ensure our troops have the capabilities they need for these tasks. America does not and will not leave her citizens behind Taliban lines.

“America also does not take orders or deadlines from the Taliban. We will leave on our terms, not theirs, and our terms are that we’ve gotten every trapped American to safety.”