Top 5 Logo Design Trends of 2021

Due to all the internet revolution involving mainly social networks as well as the whole pandemic that the beginning of the new 20th century has gone through, it has never been more necessary to study design, make renovations, and follow trends.

The famous logo design, or as they say it in Portuguese, criação de logos, is one of the most researched topics to learn. Whether to sell a product or to self-promote, the changes in the design climate refocus on reinvention through new technologies. Innovating within limits, and pushing the internet even further, here are the top 5 logo design trends.

Top 5 Logo Design Trends This Year

1. Stained Glass

Most of the time, logo design is constantly looking for another relatively modern invention, drawing inspiration from the techniques and limitations of the past. In the year 2021, many designers are finding their inspiration in lighting through stained glass windows of the Dark Ages.

Stained glass is associated with sanctity because of its roots in the medieval church, and it is no coincidence that this trend is so often used in conjunction with beautiful views of nature.

2. Simplistic Geometry

These shapes are the building blocks of the image, although primitive shapes such as triangles, squares, and circles often end up being eliminated after laying the groundwork, as there is power in their sheer simplicity.

3. Divergent Letters

Wordmarks are logos based on a specific font. They have a reputation for being simple, for better or worse. Even though they manage to make the brand name the total focus of the logo, making it memorable, they end up not leaving much room for a more creative license.

4. Pristine Symmetry

Balance is essential in any structure of our lives and in design is no different, but symmetry is certainly one of the essential principles of a logo. Symmetrical logos are identical on each side when split in half, taking an even larger place in the design space.

5. Modernized Symbolism

The old symbols have been part of the design for a long time, but everything can be improved with an update with simpler lines. And like the ancient hieroglyphs and pictograms, it is also the goal of a logo to communicate through a simplistic, easy-to-understand, modern iconography.

Enter The World of Design in 2021

This new decade has brought great wonders and news to the design world, and even though not all these logo ideas may have been completely new, some even being revamped, surely these and other designs are memorable. Play in this space and enjoy all the old and new ideas.