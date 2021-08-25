How the Casino Develops Attentiveness and Logic in Players

Gambling is one of those things that people have different views on. Some people think of it as a good way to make money, some do it for fun, and some people even consider it to be a bad habit. However, very few people have realized how gambling can make a person smarter.

What’s more, you will make more profit when you gamble to improve your intelligence. You will find a gambling tool like the casino edge very useful if you know how to utilize it. We will be looking at this tool and other things that can improve attentiveness and logic. But if you are in search of a casino, you may check out this Ruby Fortune review.

The Casino House Edge

If you’re playing a casino game with real money, then you can be sure that it has a house edge. In most casino games, the edge is usually in favor of the house. However, there are a few games that give the edge to players.

If you play a game with a high house edge, you will lose money over time. On the other hand, you are going to make a profit in the long run if you have the edge.

So, you take your time to check out the house edge of any casino game before you play it with real money. In the next section, we will show you how the house edge can help you determine how much you could lose playing a game.

In slot machines, the house edge can be between 2% to over 10%. The house edge in blackjack is usually between 0.25% to over 2%. As for video poker machines, you can expect the house edge to be between 0% to over 5%.

Remember to always choose games with a low house edge over the ones with a high house edge.

Calculating Expected Figures

Getting to understand the significance of the house edge and how it affects the outcome of your bets is just the first step. However, you can take it a step further by using this information to improve your gambling.

By making some calculations using the house edge and some other figures, you can determine the exact amount that you should be winning or losing.

These are the figures that you will need:

The edge

The average amount you place on each bet

The number of bets you place over a particular time

You can use any time frame that you desire. However, we recommend that you use one hour. This is because it will serve as a fixed time to compare games and other elements.

Once you have all the necessary details, you can go on to create an equation that will help you determine the outcome of your bets using gambling mathematics. Remember that the house edge tells you the amount you should expect to lose but when you have the edge, you should expect to make a profit.

Here is the formula:

Multiply the house edge by your average bet and then multiply the result by the number of bets over a particular period.

For example, if the house edge is 2.0%, your average bet is $25, and you place 60 bets per hour, the calculation should be done this way:

2% = 0.02

Hence,

0.02 × 25 × 60 = 30

What this means is that you should expect to incur a loss of $30 hourly.

Also, if the house edge is 0.25%, your average bet is $20, and you place 70 bets per hour, the calculation should be done this way:

0.25% = 0.0025

Hence,

0.0025 × 20 × 70 = 3.5

What this means is that you should expect to make a profit of $3.5 hourly.

You should note that calculations are for average figures so they won’t work for games that go on for some hours. But if you play long enough, you will get the expected figure.

By utilizing expected numbers in gambling, you will find yourself making the best gambling results.

The Power of Budgeting

A budget is used by people from all walks of life to keep their finances together. Casino gaming should be no different as gambling with a budget will make you a smarter gambler.

When gambling, you need to know the total amount that you will be spending. It is also a smart decision to have a budget prepared for the next time you gamble.

So, you can have two budgets; one for your current session and another for your total gambling bankroll. With this system, you will have money for your next gambling session even if you lose money.

Game Speed

After learning about how the house edge affects the outcome of your bets, the next thing is to know the effect of game speed. During live table games, the pace of the game is usually determined by the dealers and bettors. But in video poker and slots, only the player controls the speed.

In the formula we used earlier, we calculated the expected outcome based on the number of bets you place per hour. However, the expected outcome of your bets will be affected by the speed at which you play.

Let’s take a video poker game as an example. If the game has a house edge of 2% and you play 450 hands hourly at $1.50 per hand, you should expect to lose $13.50 hourly. But if you only play 300 hands on the same machine hourly, your expected loss will be $9.

The results of these calculations show that there is a relationship between your expected outcome and game speed. So, you should play faster when you have the edge. But since most casino games come with a house edge, we recommend that you play slower.

Conclusion

The purpose of this article is to transform you into a more attentive and logical gambler. Take your time to learn about the house edge and expected figures. You should also learn how to create a gambling budget and control the speed of casino games. We hope you have a great time.