Library’s Online Culinary Book Club To Discuss Rice Recipes At September Meeting

The Culinary Book Club at Fort Bend County Libraries’ University Branch Library will meet online on Wednesday, September 15, beginning at 1:30 pm. The theme of the month is “Rice Recipes.”

This videoconference will be live-streamed in real time via Webex; it will NOT be in person at the library.

The Culinary Book Club meets on the third Wednesday of every month, and different cooking genres are explored each month. Cooking enthusiasts of all ages and experience levels – from beginners to advanced — are invited to join. Share tips, get ideas, and enjoy the camaraderie of other individuals who have an interest in cooking and good cuisine!

This virtual meeting is free and open to the public. Registration is required; a link to the Webex session will be emailed to all who register. To register online, go to the FBCL website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program on the date indicated. Participants may also register by calling the University Branch Library (281-633-5100).