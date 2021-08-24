Houston Children’s Charity Welcomes New Board Member

Houston Children’s Charity, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the quality of life for Greater Houston’s underprivileged, abused, and disabled children, announced the addition of Morris Smith to its Board of Directors.

“Smith brings unique talents, expertise, and enthusiasm that will further our mission of improving the quality of life for underprivileged, abused, and disabled children,” said President and CEO Laura Ward. “Houston Children’s Charity and our children are fortunate to have Smith serving our community.”

Morris is the Director of Public Affairs, Communications, and Sustainability for Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. He is responsible for managing the core public affairs and communications accountabilities for Houston, San Antonio, and Austin. Smith has been recognized with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boys and Girls Club Legacy Award, The YMCA Black and Hispanic Achievers Award, and Dollars and Cents Magazine’s Best and Brightest Business and Professional Men and Women Award. He is a graduate of Valparaiso University and holds an MBA from Keller Graduate School of Management.