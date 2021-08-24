Citizens For Animal Protection (Cap)  Joins Nbcuniversal Local  Clear The Shelters™ “Adopt & Donate” Campaign Returning Aug. 23 To Sept. 19 

Visit ClearTheShelters.com To Adopt A Pet Or Donate To An Animal Shelter or Rescue Service In Your Community and visit www.cap4pets.org to view all adoptable pets at Citizens for Animal Protection

Houston,TX – (August 23, 2021) – Citizens for Animal Protection has joined NBCUniversal Local’s Clear the Shelters™ 2021 pet adoption campaign. This is the seventh consecutive year that NBC and Telemundo owned stations present their popular pet adoption campaign to communities nationwide in partnership with affiliate stations and shelters/rescues. Since 2015, NBCUniversal Local’s Clear The Shelters campaign has helped more than half a million pets find new homes.

Citizens for Animal Protection (CAP) provides care for over 9,000 pets annually in the Greater Houston and surrounding areas, and is celebrating a placement rate of 92% for 2020.

During CAP’s Clear the Shelters adoption event all adoptable pets will have their adoption fee reduced by 50%, giving adopters an opportunity to save their hard-earned money, or maybe purchase a few extra supplies to treat their new best friend! Thank you to West Houston Subaru for sponsoring adoption fees during this event!

This year’s Clear The Shelters will again feature online donations through fundraising partner Greater Good Charities . Those interested in donating to a participating shelter or rescue can visit the Greater Good Charities’ donation site during the campaign at ClearTheSheltersFund.org , which will also be accessible via ClearTheShelters.com . Hill’s Pet Nutrition is the national sponsor for its fourth Clear The Shelters campaign this year.

Local fundraising totals and the number of pets adopted from area shelters via virtual and in-person adoptions will be announced by the stations after the conclusion of Clear The Shelters.