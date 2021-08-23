Meet Dr. Hsu: Texas’ Leading BBL Specialist

Houston-based board-certified plastic and microvascular reconstructive surgeon, Dr. Patrick Hsu, is one of the leading Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) specialists in the United States.

He is the founder of Memorial Plastic Surgery, one of the leading plastic surgery centers in Texas with Houston and Clear Lake locations, specializing in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery of the breast, face, and body.

One of their most requested procedures is the Brazilian Butt Lift surgery, a procedure that improves the size and shape of the buttocks without the use of implants or other foreign medical devices. Instead, excess fat is removed from different body areas and then transferred to the hips and buttocks to create a curvier figure.

Since the beginning of his career, Dr. Hsu has trained to perform the Brazilian Butt Lift procedure. Over the years, he has developed his personalized techniques to create a new silhouette for his patients. His track record of BBL surgeries has established him as one of the most experienced surgeons performing BBL in Houston.

Dr. Hsu’s Advocacy for Safe BBL

Brazilian Butt Lift has been one of the most sought-after surgeries in recent years, with many patients reporting high satisfaction over their results, inspiring many others to seek the same treatment. Unfortunately, the demand has led to a secondary market led by physicians who are not adequately trained or qualified to perform this complex surgery.

That’s why Dr. Patrick Hsu, along with other surgeons, would like to raise awareness to help potential patients and BBL candidates make well-informed decisions when choosing a doctor to perform the surgery.

Dr. Hsu warns against individuals who pose as BBL surgeons and offer procedures in hotel rooms or basements. Often, they inject people with a Fix-a-Flat or silicone to enhance their buttocks, but this often results in patients suffering skin necrosis, massive infections, or deformities.

On his Instagram account, Dr. Patrick Hsu shares various posts showcasing his style and process in performing BBL surgery to help prospective patients become more familiar with the procedure and what they should expect.

He also actively talks about the risks of BBL without a board-certified surgeon overseeing the surgery.

Schedule a Consultation with Dr. Hsu

Dr. Hsu offers Brazilian Butt Lift Surgery and other cosmetic procedures to patients from all over the world.