7 Division Winners Predictions For 2021 NFL Season

With the NFL season quickly approaching, it’s vital to know how to get in on the betting action early and where the best value is before the season begins. One way to do this is by betting on division winners.

Most online sportsbooks currently offer lines on each team's chances to win their division. Below I have outlined who I think will win each division.

Bet Buffalo Bills (-150) to win AFC East @MyBookie.ag

The Buffalo Bills are coming off an impressive 13-3 season, where superstar quarterback Josh Allen emerged onto the scene. Allen will come into the season as a legitimate MVP candidate and build on a stellar 2020 campaign where he posted nearly 5000 yards and 45 touchdowns.

In addition, the Bills are set to only face off against 7 playoff teams from last year, giving them arguably one of the easiest schedules across the NFL. While I predict the Patriots to have a bounce-back year, I don’t think they can challenge the Bills in the AFC East race.

Look for the Bills to match or improve their 13 wins 2020 season and continue terrorizing defenses as a premier offensive unit. There’s not great value at -150, but it’s solid enough considering how distant the Pats and Dolphins are talent-wise.

Cleveland Browns (+155) @MyBookie.ag

Despite the Steelers’ impressive 2020 season, the AFC North will likely come down to the Browns and Ravens. Cleveland is coming off a promising 11-5 season and is shaping up to be a severe threat coming into this season.

This offseason, the Browns made major adjustments to their defense, signing John Johnson at safety, Troy Hill at nickel back, and Jadeveon Clowney opposite Myles Garrett on the defensive block. On paper, their offense looks scary, with a dynamic backfield duo of Chubb and Hunt running behind the best offensive line in football.

If Baker Mayfield can continue to build chemistry with Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, and Austin Hooper, look for Cleveland to start tearing apart defenses. Cleveland has all the weapons to be a championship contender, and I see them finishing this season around 13 wins, crowning them AFC North champions.

Tennessee Titans (+105) to win AFC South @Bovada

Money has been flooding in on the Titans to win the division after acquiring superstar WR Julio Jones, and for a good reason. Although the line opened at +130, +105 is still a solid line, as the Titans can be one of the best offenses in the NFL this upcoming season.

In addition, Carson Wentz’s availability is gone for the foreseeable future following his foot surgery, leaving the Colts starting either Jacob Eason or Brett Hundley at QB. If the Titan’s front four can provide more pressure to opposing QB’s, look for them to take the AFC South comfortably.

KC Chiefs to win AFC West (-250) @BetUS.com

There’s not much to stay here. The Chiefs come in as Super Bowl favorites for a reason. They were 14-2 last year and made drastic improvements to their offensive line this offseason. The Broncos and Chargers should be much improved from last season but are nowhere close to challenging the Chiefs for the AFC West title. -250 is a steep but safe bet given Maholmes stays healthy.

Washington Football Team to win NFC East (+250) @MyBookie.ag

Washington’s 2020 season was chaotic, to say the least, with extensive winning and losing stretches, led by four different starting QBs. Despite this, they scraped their way to a 7-9 NFC East title.

Given the shape of their division, it was logical that management decided to sign Ryan Fitzpatrick as a QB placeholder and use the 2021 draft to strengthen other parts of their team. Having a seasoned vet like Fitzpatrick calling the shots is guaranteed to bring more consistency to the Washington offense.

In addition, they added significant depth at wide receiver, with Curtis Samuel and Adam Humphries joining star Terry Mclaurin. Furthermore, in its first year under coordinator Jack Del Rio, Washington’s defense jumped from the bottom five to the top five in most statistical categories. At +255, there is tremendous value on the Washington Football team to win the NFC East, and I see them edging out the Cowboys, Giants, and Eagles this upcoming season.

TB Buccaneers to win NFC South (-200)

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are coming off an impressive 2020 Super bowl win against the KC Chiefs. I don’t love -200 here, but the NFC South is just too weak. They’re returning all 22 starters and both their offensive and defensive coordinators.

This year, we likely see the Bucs offense become even more explosive as chemistry builds between Brady and his playmakers. Saints QB Drew Brees threw his final NFL pass last season, Carolina is rebuilding, and Atlanta is in transition. -200 isn’t a great price, but it’s hard to imagine Tampa not cruising to the division title.

LA Rams to win NFC West (+190)

Even though the LA Rams are in the strongest division in the NFL, eleven wins still seem well within reach. The rams went 10-6 last year, predominantly carried by their #1 overall ranked defense.

It’s unlikely that the Rams will boast the top defense in back-to-back seasons after some key losses. However, much of their success in 2020 came from controlling the line of scrimmage, game clock on offense, and simply put, the LA Rams defensive line is one of the deepest and most talented groups in the league.

On the offensive side, the Rams ranked 22nd in the NFL in 2020, the main hindrance to a more successful season. However, they are bringing back most of an offensive line, which ranked 3rd amongst OLs. Last season, Jared Goff was pressured on fewer than 30% of passing plays, compared to a league average of just over 35%. In addition, they boast one of the most solid and consistent wide receiver cores in Robert Woods, Cooper Cupp, and DeSean Jackon.

Lastly, the addition of star quarterback Mathew Stafford makes Ram’s once mediocre offense much more dynamic. Stafford has a chance to prove he’s among an elite tier of QBs in the league and has the weapons around him to make some serious noise this upcoming season.

I like the 49ers and think they will improve on their injury-plagued 2020 season, but I do not see them winning the division. Overall, the Rams at +190 are excellent value as they quickly have the most upside given their plethora of talent on both sides of the ball.

Some uncertainties may occur throughout the offseason that can offer an edge on these bets. If you read reports that a rookie quarterback is doing well in training camp, you may want to be on that team. If you believe a certain group of players will mesh well for the upcoming season, now is your time to take advantage.