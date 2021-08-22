Ritalin vs Adderall Alternative Reviews, Benefits, Dosage and Side Effects

There was a time it used to call as “Day Dreaming” but now modern science pronounces it as Attention Deficit Hypersensitivity Disorder (ADHD). The condition is commonly found in children between 4-6 years old who are currently treated by medications and behavioral therapy.

In 2021, more children are being diagnosed with ADHD as a result of which medications are prescribed to those children. These children usually get Adderall or Ritalin that are two compounds that alter brain chemistry. Both of these are stimulants to improve alertness and physical control.

To know about Adderall and Ritalin is like going inside a box, but we have described the class and natural alternatives to those who would like to see their focus controlled with the help of natural Adderall and Ritalin alternatives.

What is Ritalin?

Ritalin is a prescription medication for ADHD and focuses on enhancement in many individuals. The generic for Ritalin is methylphenidate HCL that is chemically related to Methamphetamine. Ritalin and Adderall is used to treat ADHD and sometimes their use in off-label narcolepsy is also monitored. Ritalin was approved by the FDA in 1955 until then it was largely sold in public where chances of drug abuse have also increased.

What is Adderall?

Adderall is a combination of two chemicals:

Amphetamine Dextroamphetamine

Adderall is mostly prescribed to children diagnosed with ADHD but it is also being prescribed to treat narcolepsy. In 1960, Adderall was first approved by the FDA, and ever since it has become the most popular drug for focus and concentration that many college grade students were caught using.

Side Effects of Ritalin and Adderall

The side effects of Ritalin occur on a normal basis that can be alleviated by discontinuing the dose. The side effects are:

Dizziness

Nausea

Stomach pain

Headache

Dry Mouth

Constipation or Diarrhea

Nervousness

Weight Loss

Anorexia

Adderall side effects are listed below that are somehow similar to Ritalin’s.

Stomach aches

Nausea

Nervousness

Headache

Insomnia

Decreased hunger

Benefits of Ritalin and Adderall

Let’s cut down to the chase:

Ritalin increases or improves a person’s ability to pay attention, in other words, it increases the focus and controls behavioral changes/problems. Ritalin formula on continuous use helps the patient to manage their tasks and makes up to their listening skills. In certain types of sleep disorders, Ritalin is off-label used by doctors.

Adderall exerts a stimulant effect on the central nervous system through which it enhances focus, physical activity, and vivid imaginations. By optimizing neurotransmitters in the blood, the Adderall formula keeps the sleep disorder off the bay and helps you attain excellent listening skills.

What is Adderall and Ritalin Used for?

If any child is diagnosed with ADHD, Adderall and Ritalin like central nervous system stimulants are prescribed. These are the FDA-approved drugs that are proven effective in treating ADHD symptoms such as restlessness, impulsiveness, and attention deficit.

The off-label uses of Adderall and Ritalin are many; first of all, they are good for narcolepsy and also active against depression, anxiety, and manic disorder. In studies, Adderall is also useful for bipolar disorder as many of its symptoms were alleviate using this in patients.

Comparing Both Adderall and Ritalin

Both of the drugs are stimulants and are available in short-acting and long-acting doses. Their long-acting versions are different but Ritalin lasts for 6-12 hours in extended-release formula whereas Adderall lasts for 10-12 hours.

When it comes to drug abuse, Adderall is more lethal than Ritalin as it affects the sex drive more effectively than Ritalin. Sometimes Adderall also causes erection problems that further lead to impotence. Ritalin’s negative effects are more to the digestive system that are nausea, cramping, abdominal issues, and nervousness.

Ritalin works sooner than Adderall as it reaches the peak plasma levels quicker. Adderall chemicals stay active in the body longer than Ritalin, by that mean we can say Adderall works for 6 hours whereas Ritalin only works for 3.

Best Natural Alternatives to Adderall and Ritalin

Adderall and Ritalin are some of the most misused prescription pills that treat ADHD to the maximum extent. If anyone’s lacking focus, he or she might be using Adderall or Ritalin both legally and illegally. According to your conditions, many people are not to be prescribed either of these medications because of the potential of side effects. The natural alternatives of Adderall and Ritalin offer safety in this regard and keep the lack of focus, attention, and concentration mildly treated.

That’s right, you can call these nootropics the safer versions of Ritalin and Adderall in the market and the best part about them is you no need any prescriptions.

Mind Lab Pro – Natural Over the Counter Adderall and Ritalin Alternative

As you can see, Mind Lab Pro is the efficient, powerful, and SAFEST nootropic drug ever introduced to you. The official website of Mind Lab Pro claims it doesn’t work like Adderall or Ritalin but it affects the 6 pathways in the brain that leads to surprising nootropic results.

The main goal of Mind Lab Pro Company is to provide a suitable brain performance-enhancing supplement that people of every age, gender, or occupation could use it. In short, it’s the cognitive booster that many college grade students are wanting these days.

One of the prime reasons to buy Mind Lab Pro as the future mind booster is the return policy. You are not satisfied with the results and thinking to get your money back? Not a problem! Just return unused bottles of Mind Lab Pro under 30 days.

What Mind Lab Pro (Adderall and Ritalin Alternative) Uses?

The ingredients in Mind Lab Pro are entirely subjected to clinical studies to know if they are nootropically beneficial. Around 11 ingredients are mixed to work in more than 2 pathways in the brain and therefore alter the brain flexibility and focus.

In Mind Lab Pro, as you can see, the ingredients used are basically plant extract, minerals, vitamins, and brain boosters.

Maritime pine bark extract

Vitamin B12

Lion’s mane mushroom

Vitamin B6 and L Theanine

N-Acetyl-L-tyrosine

Bacopa monnieri (45% bacosides)

Rhodiola rosea (3% rosavins & 1% salidroside)

Citicoline (Cognizin)

Phosphatidylserine (Sharp PS Green)

L-theanine (Suntheanine)

Vitamin B9

How Mind Lab Pro Works?

There are unlimited ways to improves the brain’s ability to surprise others. Indeed, Mind Lab Pro clinically approved 11 ingredients works in so many ways, like Citicoline tends to increase the secretion of Acetylcholine that plays an extremely beneficial role in memory retention. The retention of certain neurotransmitters in the body could also result in heightened focus and mood. Mind Lab Pro works right after 45 minutes since you have taken it and the formula stays in your system active for 6 hours straight!

As it has been witnessed in a customer’s post, Mind Lab Pro works for brain optimization in both short and long-terms. The specific systems in your brain work efficiently as soon as you take the supplement.

To some people with stress issues, Mind Lab Pro ceases this toxic element in your life as it contains Bacopa Monnieri and L-Theanine both of which are useful to manage stress and reduce the happening of Dopamine depletion.

Mind Lab Pro Benefits

0 Synthetic ingredients i.e. Adderall and Ritalin

Natural ingredients

Covers 30-day money-back guarantee

Supply blend of 11 powerful nootropic ingredients

Improved cognition through 6 different mechanisms

Provide neuro-protection mechanism

Where to Buy Mind Lab Pro vs Buying Ritalin and Adderall

It is impossible to buy Ritalin or Adderall online without a prescription. Both are banned chemicals and used for only treating ADHD in young children and adults. The alternatives to Adderall and Ritalin i.e Mind Lab Pro is easily accessible from the official website which also holds the key for discounts and an unlimited supply of Mind Lab Pro bottles at an affordable price.

Summary- Should You Use Ritalin/Adderall or Stick to Mind Lab Pro?

If you are not diagnosed with ADHD and your blood samples do not indicate any neuro-related condition. You must not use Adderall or Ritalin due to their highly dangerous side effects. Natural substitute to Adderall and Ritalin is sold online by the name Mind Lab Pro which is also pronounced as the “Most Potent” nootropic of 2021.

Normal prescription drugs are not used to treat ADHD but they need something from the Amphetamine category. Due to stimulant effects like Amphetamine, 11 ingredients of Mind Lab Pro supports focus, mental clarity, attention enhancement, and listening skills in a person regardless of their age, gender and occupation.