Houston Arboretum presents the band Folk Family Revival for inaugural “Concert in the Courtyard” Sept. 10 in the new Nature Center Courtyard

The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center presents its inaugural “Concert in the Courtyard” live music event Friday, Sept. 10, featuring the band Folk Family Revival performing in the Nature Center Courtyard from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. The evening will also feature the food truck Lunchbox Hippies , raffle prizes and the sights and sounds of nature, promising lots of fun for all ages. Families with young children are welcome. The opening act for Folk Family Revival is local singer-songwriter and guitarist Sara Van Buskirk.

The concert is part of the Houston Arboretum’s new live music series, “Concert in the Courtyard,” with other shows scheduled for Friday, Nov. 12 with Tomar and the FCs and Friday, Mar. 25, 2022, with the band yet to be announced. Both concerts will also take place from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Photo caption: The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center presents its inaugural “Concert in the Courtyard” live music event Friday, Sept. 10, featuring the band Folk Family Revival performing in the Nature Center Courtyard from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Photo credit: Doyle Photo Co for Folk Family Revival; Houston Arboretum for concert and courtyard photos.

WHO: Folk Family Revival has its roots in Magnolia, north of Houston, when brothers Mason and Barrett Lankford joined with future brother Caleb Pace, and later Nick Odom, to form a sound that is described as “both clear and righteous, bold and forceful, complex and simple at the same time.” This Houston family jam band has opened for legends such as Willie Nelson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Merle Haggard and The Suffers. The Lankford brothers got their start playing rock ‘n roll music in church. Sara Van Buskirk is one of Texas’ most promising musicians who bridges the gap between traditional country and soulful folk craftsmanship.

WHERE: Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, 4501 Woodway Dr., Houston, TX 77024 (Alternate entrance: 120 West Loop North, Houston, 77024)

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 10

6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

TICKETS: Tickets for the concerts are $55 for members and $65 for non-members. Guests can also upgrade to a VIP table for six people for an additional $120 or lay a blanket out on the lawn. Children attend free, but pre-registration is required for ages three and up. Go to https://houstonarboretum.org/event/concert-in-the-courtyard/ for tickets or more information.

PARKING: Parking is free and available at both the 610 Entrance and the Woodway Entrance.