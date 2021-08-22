Different forms of detox treatments at detox centers

Since there are many different kinds of drug addictions, there are also different kinds of ways to treat those drug addictions. There is a level of drug addiction, the level goes from mild, moderate, too all the way to extreme or severe. And each level has its own treatment program specifically designed for it, but the treatment programs might be changed while getting treated depending upon the results so they are flexible. This is done to make sure that the patient gets complete treatment and that their addiction does not keeps relapsing because one kind of treatment is not working. For example, if someone is a mild drug addict, they will be given outpatient treatment program, which is the starter treatment for drug addicts who have mild addiction. Let us suppose the treatment after finishing does not get the required results, then the patient will be given intense outpatient treatment, which is a higher form of outpatient treatment program at Colorado detox center.

What are the forms of detox treatment that are available?

There are mainly three forms of detox treatments that are available at the moment, there are many others, but they all fall into these three categories.

They are the following:

Inpatient treatment program. Outpatient treatment program. Intensive outpatient treatment program.

All three forms of treatment programs can treat mild to severe drug addiction in many patients. They have been in the field of drug addiction for decades and have cured many patients. There is no doubt that drug rehab facilities work and the treatments are the only way to treat drug addiction in people.

How do all these treatments work?

In inpatient treatment, the person who is going through drug addiction is told to leave everything behind, leave their house, their friends and families for an indefinite period of time so they can recover from the severe addiction that they have been suffering from. They are put inside the Colorado detox center facility and are supervised by medical health professionals 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This is done to make sure that any kind of symptoms of withdrawal from drugs that might come up are taken care of such as hallucinations, schizophrenia, depression, anxiety, vomiting etc. This treatment program is expensive for these reasons, but anyone who goes through it has a solid chance of decreasing their drug addiction and eventually recovering from it.

In outpatient treatment program, the patient is told to choose a few hours in a day over a course of a week to come to the rehab center, get treatment and then go home, to office, or school depending upon what they are doing. This treatment is for people with mild to moderate levels of addiction towards drugs and is very less expensive as compared to inpatient treatment program. People that go through inpatient treatment program are given outpatient treatment after their treatment ends, this is done to help the patient adjust easily into the life they haven’t seen and experienced for a long time while getting mild treatment here and there throughout the week just to keep them on track.

Then comes the intensive outpatient treatment, this is for moderate levels of drug addicts, that are either going towards severe addiction or ahead of it, this program is given to bring the addiction levels down to outpatient treatment program, so patients don’t have to suffer the treatment of inpatient programs that are very intense. Intensive outpatient treatment can be given to people who have gone through inpatient treatment and it can be given to outpatient treatment patients who are not getting any results from it at the Colorado detox center.