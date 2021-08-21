WGU’s College of Health Professions Earns Center of Excellence Designation

National League for Nursing Recognizes Excellence in Enhancing Student Learning and Professional Development

Western Governors University’s (WGU) College of Health Professions has been designated a 2021 Center of Excellence for Enhanced Student Learning and Professional Development by the National League for Nursing (NLN). The recognition is given to schools of nursing, schools within a system, and health care organizations that have achieved a level of excellence in one of four designated areas.

The Center of Excellence for Enhanced Student Learning and Professional Development designation is designed to distinguish organizations that demonstrate sustained, evidence-based, and substantive innovation in educational excellence.

“Our focus at the College of Health Professions, and at Western Governors University, is on providing a high-quality competency-based educational experience for our students, said Janelle Sokolowich PhD, MSN, RN, academic vice president and dean of the College of Health Professions. “This designation recognizes the commitment and dedication of our faculty and staff to providing a pathway for each of our nursing students to achieve their personal dreams of success.”

The College of Health Professions is one of only 10 schools and institutions in the nation to earn the NLN’s 2021 Center of Excellence for Enhanced Student Learning and Professional Development designation. The seminal leader in competency-based education for academic nursing since 2007, the school is currently educating more than 29,000 bachelor’s-and masters-level nursing and healthcare students in an online, self-paced learning environment. In 2020-21, more than 17 percent of all Registered Nursing to Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing graduates in the U.S. were educated by WGU’s College of Health Professions.

“WGU Texas is the second-largest producer of nurses in Texas, with more than 2,600 enrolled in the College of Health Professions and nearly 6,000 graduates. This award speaks to the high level of quality, faculty leadership and academic excellence across all our nursing programs,” said Linda Battles, Regional Director of WGU Texas. “While nursing is the nation’s largest healthcare profession, demand surpasses supply and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Texas will continue to have a significant nursing shortage in 2032. We are committed to continue serving Texans by training qualified workers to fill critical workforce gaps.”