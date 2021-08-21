Fort Bend County Fair Volunteer Recruitment Day

Find your fit at the Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo! Learn about the volunteer opportunities at the Volunteer Recruitment Day on Wednesday, August 25th, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM in building “B” at the Fairgrounds. Representatives from some of the 50 plus committees that make the Fair run smoothly every year will be on hand to share their committees’ duties, goals, and steps to becoming a member. “As a fair, it takes over 1,000 volunteers to keep the Fair running from livestock to kid activities, we have committees that provide countless opportunities to volunteer,” says Cindy Schmidt, Fair Manager, Fort Bend County Fair.

Some committees go well beyond their scope of volunteer descriptions. “We are a jack of all trades,” said Karen Bringol, Safety Committee secretary. She adds, “The mission of the Fort Bend County Fair Safety Committee is to serve and provide safety to the community at the Fair. That includes the occasionally lost show animal, the huge task of parking the entertainers’ buses and the precautionary monitoring for safety issues.”

As a committee member, you will have several benefits including being issued a committee-members badge, parking pass, and an invitation to the Fair’s annual kickoff dance. In addition, some committees contribute to the Fair’s scholarship fund by donating live/silent auction items. Being a committee member is the start of how to become a board member if interested.

All volunteers are required to complete the Code of Ethics and Anti-Harassment forms. So come out and join the Fort Bend County Fair family!