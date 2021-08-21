Federation of Houston Professional Women 2021 Women of Excellence Awards Gala: 40th Anniversary Ruby Jubilee “Women Rising up with Resilience”

The Federation of Houston Professional Women presents the annual Women of Excellence Awards Gala on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at The Norris Conference Center, 816 Town & Country Blvd. Houston, TX 77024. The Federation of Houston Professional Women (FHPW) has promoted and supported the power, capabilities, and potential of women for 40 years in the Houston area.

Our annual FHPW Awards Gala recognizing the 2021 Women of Excellence is an opportunity to network keeping in mind social distancing for our guests’ safety. In addition to applauding friends, employees, or business associates being honored as the 2021 Women of Excellence from 18 of our FHPW member organizations, attendees will be inspired by the examples of excellence these dedicated women have shown through service to their professions, nonprofit organizations, and the community. This year, FHPW welcomes, KTRK- ABC13 Eyewitness News, Pooja Lodhia, as their Mistress of Ceremony. Pooja is an accomplished news reporter and looks forward to celebrating women and their resilience during this exceptional year.

Additionally, FHPW is proud to introduce their inaugural Sheri L. Parrack Diversity Excellence Award which will honor four great companies who boast women in leadership positions and communicate the value of diversity and inclusion. During the evening of the gala FHPW will introduce the honorees: Igloo Products Corporation, Meadows Resources, Memorial Hermann Health Care and Raba Kistner and announce the winner who will receive the prestigious FHPW Sheri L. Parrack Diversity Excellence Award.

Preserving our legacy of supporting the development of women, the 2021 Gala net proceeds will provide funding for the FHPW Endowment at Houston Community College similar to the previous endowment funded by FHPW at the University of Houston’s Bauer College of Business which has provided over $45,000 in educational scholarships. At the Awards Gala, the FHPW Educational Foundation will be introducing 15 deserving young women who have been awarded scholarships to continue their undergraduate or graduate education.

Cost for the Gala is $125/in person ticket. For more information, gala program or registration, please see www.fhpw.org . We thank our sponsors: Raba Kistner, Lighthouse Life-Saving Station 8, Inc., Long Films Studio, Huandong ‘Mary’ Faris, Bauer College of Business – University of Houston, Source Media Productions Barfield Photography, Pooja Lodhia, and Norris Conference Center for their generous contribution.

FHPW members are non-profit business and professional organizations that support the advancement of women. After funding the scholarship endowment at UH, FHPW formed the FHPW Educational Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization which has given over $500,000 in scholarships and education grants to women students in the Greater Houston area.