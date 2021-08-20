Financial Hardship and Your Energy Bills

With energy prices in Australia rising steadily over decades, bill-payers have been feeling the pinch. It’s not your imagination, and it’s not takeaway lattes or smashed avocados… Those prices have been going up, although they’re starting to settle and are expected to continue to fall. However, as of 2020, a massive one in four Australian households is suffering from energy poverty, a substantial increase compared to 2010. Ouch – no wonder it pays to compare the cheapest electricity and gas plans!

We’re just coming out of a hot summer across the country, while many of us have been cutting down on our use of aircon, a lot of Aussies are experiencing bill shock. If that’s you, you’re not alone, and you’re probably wondering how to handle it. Here’s a brief rundown on what the Australian Energy Regulator advises.

Call your electricity/gas retailer

If last year taught us anything, it’s that sometimes life gives you financial lemons and you can’t always make lemonade with them. The unexpected can happen to anyone, and sometimes things happen that mean you are struggling to pay your bills.

The first thing you’ll need to do is talk to your electricity or gas retailer about your situation, and explain that you need help; you can even ask a support person to contact your energy retailer on your behalf. You’ll find your energy retailer’s contact information on your bill; let them know that you are in financial hardship, and make sure you let them know how much you can pay, and once you pay it.

Your rights as an energy customer

Australian energy retailers must have a financial hardship policy in place, which tells you about any additional assistance they can provide if you are having trouble paying your energy bills due to financial hardship. You’ll find your energy retailer’s financial hardship policies on their website, or you can ask them to send them to you.

They may be able to assist in various ways, from advising of different options to pay your bills or to information on relief schemes and financial counseling services.

This information is adapted from the AER’s publication Help for Customers in Hardship, and applies to residential energy consumers only, in New South Wales, South Australia, Tasmania, Queensland, and the Australian Capital Territory.

Not pleased with how your energy provider has helped?

Your next port of call is to contact the energy ombudsman scheme in your state or territory.