Bayleigh Minor Wins Gold at AAU Track & Field Junior Olympics

Bayleigh Minor, FBCA Class of 2025, ran a personal best time of 53.43 at the AAU Track & Field Junior Olympics to take home gold in the 400 meter sprint. Minor also won silver in the 4×100 relay and bronze in the 4×400 relay.

“It was a big accomplishment! I had just gotten second place in my previous 400M race, so this helped me prove to myself that I could win,” Minor said. “It shows that I can do it, and I am one of the best in the nation. And that I could possibly go and do that in the Olympics.”

Minor runs track and field at FBCA and trains with Afterburners, a Houston area track and field youth organization. With this organization, Minor’s training is consistent throughout the year.

“We start in October and have two indoor meets, then we take about a month off and we go again after that. It helps to keep me consistent and training year round,” she said.

However, there is one aspect of Minor’s life that keeps her motivated more than anything, her parents.

Her father, Deon, and her mother, Claudia, both competed in track and field, when they were student-athletes. Deon Minor, FBCA’s Head Track and Field Coach, represented the United States in 1992 as a member of the U.S. Junior National Outdoor Track and Field Team. He competed in Seoul, South Korea in the World Junior Track and Field Championships. There he won the 400 meter and anchored the winning 4×400 meter relay. He also represented the U.S. at the World Indoor Track and Field Championships in 1997 and 1999. Both years, he was a member of the winning U.S. 4×400 meter relay team. In 1999, not only did they win the relay, they set a new 4×400 meter relay indoor World Record.

“My parents inspire me, they are both always there for me. It feels good, and I’m proud because I made them proud, my coaches and teammates,” Bayleigh Minor said.

Not only will you see Bayleigh running with Afterburners and in the FBCA Track and Field program, Bayleigh will also compete this Fall with the Eagle Volleyball team.

FBCA is proud to be a part of Bayleigh’s pathway to her next gold medal. Way to go!