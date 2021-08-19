Richmond State Supported Living Center Hosting Hiring Event

Richmond State Supported Living Center is hosting a hiring event on Thursday, August 19, to find and hire candidates for more than 100 open positions. Recruiters may offer on-the-spot jobs to qualified applicants.

The center has openings for direct support professionals. Duties include helping residents with daily living, therapy and vocational training. Richmond State Supported Living Center provides residential care for Texans with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“Working at the state supported living center gives you the opportunity to make a positive impact on someone’s life every day,” said Richmond State Supported Living Center Director Erin Knight. “It is a rewarding job being able to care for someone and watch them benefit from it.”

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be required at the event, and staff will adhere to CDC safety guidelines.

What: When: Where: Hiring event for various positions at Richmond State Supported Living Center Thursday, August 19, 9 a.m. to noon Richmond State Supported Living Center 2100 Preston Street, Richmond

Job seekers will need to bring I-9 acceptable documents to be eligible for an on-the-spot job offer. If they receive an offer, they must pass a background check before they start work.

Texas Health and Human Services, which operates 13 state supported living centers , offers many benefits to employees including health and dental insurance, career advancement opportunities, paid training, paid vacation and sick leave.