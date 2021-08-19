Attention Donut Lovers! McDonald’s Usa Adds New Glazed Pull Apart Donut To The McCafé Bakery Lineup

The limited time offering will be available all day long nationwide starting Sept. 1, alongside fan favorite Apple Fritters, Blueberry Muffins and Cinnamon Rolls

Your go-to order at McDonald’s just got a little sweeter. Beginning Sept. 1, we’re adding delicious bites of joy to the McCafé Bakery line-up with a new Glazed Pull Apart Donut, available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide.

Popping up just in time for Fall, the light and airy Glazed Pull Apart Donut is a unique twist on a classic donut that fans are sure to love. Coated in a delightful, sweet glaze, the tear apart bites make it both shareable (if you’re into that) and perfect for enjoying throughout the day. Start your morning by dunking your bites into a McCafé Premium Roast Coffee or treat yourself to an afternoon pick-me-up… like all our bakery items, the Glazed Pull Apart Donut is available all day long.

Our Glazed Pull Apart Donut is the first limited-edition offering to join McCafé Bakery. In 2020, we introduced our Bakery line with three delectable treats —the Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin and Cinnamon Roll—which became instant fan-favorites. The McCafé Bakery lineup joins our full breakfast menu. From the introduction of the Egg McMuffin in 1971, to Breakfast Burritos (1991) and McGriddles (2003), McDonald’s has been a leader at breakfast for nearly 50 years.

So do-nut delay! Get your Glazed Pull Apart Donut in-restaurant or via the Drive Thru, directly on the McDonald’s App with Mobile Order and Pay or delivered to your front door through McDelivery. And don’t forget to sign up for MyMcDonald’s Rewards* to earn points on every dollar you spend at McDonald’s—unlocking free, craveable favorites across the menu.

* Program available at participating McDonald’s. Excludes delivery. Download and registration required.