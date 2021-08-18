What Are Current Clamps Used For?

What is a Current Clamp ?

A current clamp is an electrical device that measures the current flowing through a conducting medium in amperes. It is also known as a current meter or a current probe. The instrument comes with a pair of jaws that open up and clamp the conductor to take the measurements and display the readings.

A current clamp primarily finds application in the quantification and computation of the magnitude of the number of amperes. It measures the value of the alternating current (AC) that flows through the conductor. Nevertheless, some unique and distinctive current clamps can measure and assess the magnitude of the direct current (DC) passing through the conducting medium. When used with a few other particular instruments, the electrical device can also measure the waveform and phase of the current.

What are the Uses of a Current Clamp ?

Generally, a current clamp gets used in situations and instances where it is unfeasible and impossible to cut off the live power supply to a conductor. It implies that the electrical device can work even in the presence and use of an active device that receives a continual supply and flow of current.

The application of a current clamp spreads widely across multiple fields, sectors, domains, and industries. The instrument gets used in and for industrial, electrical, residential, and commercial devices and appliances.

The most common uses of a current clamp in all sectors across the globe consist of the following:

A current clamp helps in the restoration and fixing of the connections of existing electrical systems and devices. It does so without cutting off the principal power supply to the conducting appliance.

It aids in installing and troubleshooting new and problematic devices, respectively.

It gets used to supervise the overall condition and working of the electrical circuits during routine maintenance and tests. It checks for any sort and possibility of underlying or hidden issues.

A current clamp helps in the estimation and calculation of the interference and leaks. They can arise from and in the range of EMC (Electromagnetic Compatibility).

The electrical instrument measures the current flow rate and capacity on individual and distinct connections and circuits. This quantification ensues primarily at the distribution panels.

It gets used to perform and execute readjustment and maintenance procedures of faulty and malfunctioning appliances. It also manages and handles the devices that can be susceptible to succumbing to hazards and damage.

What are the Differences between a Current Clamp and a Multimeter ?

To most people, a current clamp and a multimeter may seem like similar instruments. It may be because the two devices have functions resembling each other’s and deliver almost the same results. However, they have a few significant differences between the two. These unique features prove the point that a current clamp and a multimeter are two separate electrical instruments. They serve distinct purposes.

The differences between a current clamp and a multimeter comprise the following:

Appearance and Construction

A current clamp has jaws that clamp or wound around a conducting material such as a pipe, wire, etc. It performs non-contact measurements of the flowing current using these components. The final values acquired get shown on the display of the instrument. Current clamps may also have connecting probes that allow the device to perform similar functions as a multimeter and accommodate diverse measurements.

On the other hand, a multimeter comes with a display and a dial. It is possible to set the two to an automatic or manual ranging. The device has a selector knob that can measure the current, voltage, or resistance. The advanced models of these instruments can also quantify transistor tests, capacitance, frequency, and other parameters. The different ports of the probe help in measuring varying values of current and voltage.

Measurement Situations

A current clamp can take the measurements for the current. It does so while an electrical appliance is connected and has access to a live power supply. Hence, it works with active devices that continue remaining in their operational and useable form.

A multimeter requires the electrical appliance in question to sever connections to the principal power supply to start the measurement process. It is primarily because of safety issues that can arise otherwise.

Measurement Parameters

A clamp meter measures the value of the alternating current flowing through a conductor. It does so using the principle of electromagnetic induction. The postulate states that a magnetic field within a conducting medium generates a current flow through it.

The instrument measures the reading of this magnetic field to give the corresponding value of the current. A modern current clamp can measure other parameters but principally stick to current measurement.

A multimeter has multiple parameters that it can measure. They include the alternating and direct current and voltage, resistance, frequency, capacitance, and even temperature.

Accuracy of Measurement Values

A current clamp takes highly accurate values of its readings that have only about 2% error. The specialty models can reduce the degree of inaccuracy to as low as 0.5%. It stands true for all the current clamps. They generally measure the current up to 600 A.

A multimeter is also highly accurate. However, the values of reading errors of these instruments stand at 3%. For DC voltage ranges, the typical accuracy of a digital multimeter stands at 0.5%.

Safety During Usage

A clamp meter provides a superior degree of safety during usage. It stands true even though it works with a conductor connected to a live power supply. It is because the electrical instrument does not make contact with the conducting medium at any point.

A multimeter requires the probes to get held exceedingly close to two particular points in a circuit having high voltage. The device, to measure the current, gets connected to it in series.

This entire process needs the circuit to get disconnected first. Thus, it can prove to be highly dangerous if not handled carefully.

Resolution

When it comes to resolution, a multimeter provides higher quality compared to a current clamp.