Katy ISD Opens New Haskett Junior High As Students Return to School

By George Slaughter

The Katy Independent School District Wednesday opened its 17th junior high school while welcoming approximately 87,000 students to all its schools across the district.

The school is named in honor of Bill and Cindy Haskett, two of the district’s living legacies. It is in the northwest quadrant of the district. The three-story building and was made possible through the 2017 bond approved by voters.

Superintendent Dr. Ken Gregorski, Area Superintendent Christopher Morgan, and the Hasketts joined Principal David Paz in welcoming students to the new school, which will serve over 800 students with a staff of 87. The stand-alone junior high is projected to serve over 1,500 students by 2025.

“We are proud to be the first school in this area to integrate an above-ground solar farm that powers the entire campus on sunny days,” Paz said. “The solar farm will also be used as a learning tool in several classrooms, allowing students to track weather, climate and energy efficiency.”

The campus features leading-edge technology, collaborative spaces for learning, energy-efficient components, learning stairs and other features to support student academic excellence.

Cindy Haskett said she and her husband could hardly believe the school was real, and that she was still pinching itself.

“But we are humbled and honored to be associated with this school,” she said. Bill Haskett said the facility, staff, and “just everything” overwhelmed them.