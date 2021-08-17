The Heritage Society Celebrates Houston’s 185th Birthday with Tours & Cupcakes 

The Heritage Society offers historic homes and bus tours with cupcakes and punch on August 28

On Saturday, August 28, grab your party hats and venture out to downtown, because Houston is celebrating its 185th birthday! The Heritage Society invites Houstonians and tourists to attend two Hou-nique tours with cupcakes and punch that will begin at the Kellum-Noble House, at 212 Dallas Street.

“Our city was founded on August 30, 1836 by the Allen brothers who paid approximately $1.40 per acre for more than 6,000 acres near Buffalo Bayou,” The Heritage Society’s executive director, Alison Bell said. “This year, to commemorate Houston turning 185 years young, we will host tours starting at the oldest Houston home at its original location.” The Kellum-Noble House was built in 1847 and is also a 2021 Good Brick Award recipient by Preservation Houston.

Mister McKinney of Mister McKinney’s Historic Houston, a board member of The Heritage Society, will curate morning bus tours of downtown at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. For $20, guests will enjoy an open-air tour of our great city’s buildings, their significances, and then enjoy a celebratory dessert reception.

The Heritage Society Museum is offering docent-led historic home private tours of three homes. Tickets are $15 and include a celebratory dessert at the Kellum-Noble House and souvenirs for the children. Discounted prices are $12 for seniors (65+ years old); $6 for students (6 to 12 years old); and free for children who are 5 years old and younger. Members also enjoy private tours for free.

Parking is free for guests, and our gift shop will feature Houston and Texas proud gifts. Please call 713-655-1912 to book your tour time and celebrate. For more information, please see https://www.heritagesociety.org/happy-birthday-houston.