Chipotle Mexican Grill Opens Katy Location

Chipotle Mexican Grill has opened a new store in Katy, and it has the distinction of being the first local location with a Chipotlane. The pickup lane enables customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

The restaurant, at 25226 FM 1093 West, is open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Katy-area guests have the opportunity to support the Kids in Need Foundation’s Supply a Teacher Program. The program helps fund estimated 100 under-resourced schools with supplies, by rounding up their bill to the next highest dollar amount through the Round Up for Real Change feature in the Chipotle app or website.

The restaurant is also hiring workers. Benefits include a crew bonus with the chance to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year, a debt-free college degree program and English as a second language, and access to mental healthcare for employees and their families. For more information, visit the restaurant’s careers webpage.