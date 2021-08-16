The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences Seeks your Help in Identifying the Deceased Individuals

To Whom It May Concern:

We are requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. We would appreciate you publishing a brief notice in the next few days in the hopes that family or friends may see the information and contact this office.

JAIME LEIJA-SALINAS – Hispanic Male, 55 Years: Mr. Leija- Salinas died in the 11900 block of South Main Street in Houston, TX on 06/29/2021. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML21- 2943.

( https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/83065 )

MARK ANTHONY NEEL – White Male, 59 Years: Mr. Neel died at St. Joseph Medical Center in Houston, TX on 07/07/2021. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML21-3065.

( https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/82401 )

MICHAEL B. DALTON – White Male, 69 Years: Mr. Dalton died in the 2000 block of Gemini Street in Houston, TX on 07/08/2021. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML21-3089.

( https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/82403 )

CRISTIAN ALEXI ALEGRIA-RAMOS – Hispanic Male, 25

Years: Mr. Alegria-Ramos died in the 6300 block of Werner Street in Houston, TX on 07/07/2021. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML21-3076.

( https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/83066 )

NICKOLAS WAYNE POWELL – White Male, 32 Years: Mr.

Powell died at Memorial Hermann – Memorial City Hospital in Houston, TX on 07/31/2021. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML21-3460.

( https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/83239 )

KEVIN LEVEENEE – Black Male, 59 Years: Mr. Leveenee may have also gone by other names such as Kevin or Kelly Labingo, Kevin E LeBlanc or Kenneth Labringo. Mr. Leveenee died in the 200 block of Main Street in Houston, TX on 08/02/2021. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML21-3505.

( https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/83067 )

KELVIN EUGENE STEIN – White Male, 60 Years: Mr. Stein died in the 3200 block of Teirwester Street in Houston, TX on 08/04/21. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML21-3545.