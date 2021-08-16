Dynamo | Dash Youth Soccer Club Signs First Player to the Houston Dash

Dynamo | Dash Youth Soccer Club is proud to announce that club alumnus Michaela Abam has signed a professional contract with the Houston Dash, making her the first player from our club to sign with the Dash first team.

“Home at last—so grateful to have the opportunity to represent my city after so many years away, and be apart of Dash and the organization. Definitely a testament to have my graduating club (Texas Rush) now the Dash Academy, and expand the opportunity ratio for our younger girls in the community to be apart of a club that continuously raises their standards in a competitive environment, ” said Abam. “I may be the first Houstonian born and raised to be with the club at the moment, but I know for sure I won’t be the last!”

“We are incredibly proud of Michaela – both as a player and a person – and look forward to welcoming her back home to Houston. The opportunity for current and future Dash Academy players to see someone who was once in their exact position now take the field at BBVA Stadium is truly special,” said Dave Dengerink, Dash Academy Director. “Michaela has continued to be a great supporter of Dynamo | Dash Youth as an alum, and our entire club family is excited to be here to support her and her career.”

Abam progressed from our club to West Virginia University, where she scored 42 goals with 16 assists from 2014-17. She was selected by Sky Blue FC with the 4th overall pick in the 2018 NWSL College Draft, and has spent time playing abroad in France and Spain before this return home.

As the official Academy affiliate of the Dash, we look forward to many more following Michaela’s path from our club to the Dash first team to pursue their professional dreams.

Michaela has been and continues to be a tremendous ambassador for our club, and we are delighted to see her dedication, skill, and humility back in our community.