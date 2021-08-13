Fort Bend County Fair Talent Contest Entries OPEN

Bring your talent! The 2021 Fort Bend County Fair is seeking entries for the Talent Contest. Earn yourself some cash and bragging rights if you have the most talent. Entries of all kinds are being accepted. The competition is open to anyone who has musical, vocal, dance, or any other skill set. Musical instrument or an accompanist is allowed. Contestants can be from all over, including surrounding counties. It is your chance to shine in the spotlight and earn from $100 to $500 in first place earnings. Dancers, singers, comedians, jugglers, and other performers are welcomed to enter. All acts are limited to 5 minutes, and will be judged based on talent, showmanship, audience rapport, and stage presence. The decision of the judges is final.

Talent divisions are divided into 5 groups: Elementary, Junior, Intermediate, Senior, and Adult. Entry fees range from $20 to $30 dollars depending on the division. Cash awards will be given out to first, second, and third place. The Talent Contest will be held on Saturday, September 25th beginning at 11:00 am on the Texas Stage.

The Fort Bend County Fair must receive entries by Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Talent Contest Entry Forms may be picked up at the Fort Bend County Fair Office or online at www.fortbendcountyfair.com.