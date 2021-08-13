Child Advocates of Fort Bend Receives 2021 Best of Rosenberg Nonprofits Award for 2nd Year in a Row

Once again, Child Advocates of Fort Bend (CAFB) has been selected for the 2021 Best of Rosenberg Award in the Nonprofit Institutions category by the Rosenberg Award Program. As a result, CAFB now qualifies for the 2021 Rosenberg Business Hall of Fame.

Each year, the Rosenberg Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Rosenberg area a great place to live, work and play.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2021 Rosenberg Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Rosenberg Award Program and data provided by third parties.