Add These Practical Items To Your House If You Have Seniors Living With You

Being the caregiver for one of your grandparents or even your parents can be very challenging. It becomes harder when you have to move them to your house so that you can be there for them all the time. Not only would you have to make a lot of personal sacrifices, but your parents or elderly won’t be happy with the decision either. It means they have to leave their home behind and say goodbye to millions of memories so that they can have someone help with their daily tasks.

It’s not easy asking others for help, and it sure makes it a lot more complicated for your seniors to accept the new situation. Dealing with this, your home will have to be equipped to handle all types of accidents that can take place when your parents or grandparents live with you. Fortunately, there are many things you can do and add to your home if you’re trying to accommodate their needs; keep reading to find out.

Weight-Supporting Furniture

Old people have weaker bodies that usually can’t support their weight. That’s why high furniture is preferable for seniors so that they don’t have to put a lot of effort getting up or kneeling to sit down. This also means you need to replace the heavy furniture you have around the home with pieces that leave more space for moving around. Consider adding recliners in places where your elderly would need to relax and watch something like the TV or simply the environment. In their bedroom, focus on high footstools and bed frames and opt for a thick mattress and bed rails to minimize the risk of falling. Padded headboards are also recommended to provide the utmost comfort for their backs.

Motion Sensor Lights

One of the best investments you can make to accommodate your elderly in your home is to invest in motion sensor lighting. These lights work for the advantage of everyone at home, not just your seniors. They help you protect your parents or grandparents from falling in the middle of the night due to walking around or moving in the dark. So they prevent you from getting up in the middle of your sleep and they reduce the risk of falls which is a win-win situation. Make sure that all the corners and nooks in your home are well-lit. It helps keep your mind rested when you’re not there to keep an eye on them. Motion sensor lights also protect your home from getting robbed as they alarm everyone when somebody’s moving inside the house.

Stairlifts

The stairs you have at home are probably the biggest challenge your parents face every time they move from the living room to the bedroom. Consider adding stairlifts to your stairway to help your elderly get up and down the stairs more comfortably. You may need a carpenter to help you estimate the stairlift price for the size of your stairs. Sometimes, a stairlift is safer than an indoor ramp. You’re also going to need them to install a resting spot so that your seniors can rest and catch their breath while using the stairs.

Anti-Slip and Fall-Proof Floors

Falls and slips are the biggest dangers threatening your seniors. They can experience balance issues which can put them in more danger if they fall on a hardwood floor, high-pile carpet, or tiled floor. To reduce tripping hazards, switch to anti-slip floors and make sure they’re installed in every area around your house. Another good idea that can help you protect them from falls and make your home a lot safer is placing area rugs and securing them in place with grip tape or non-slip pads. If your budget can’t handle complete floor replacement, you can place anti-slip rubber mats on the floor to reduce slips.

Bathroom-Assisting Items

Most slip and fall accidents for the elderly happen in the bathroom. They can easily sustain injuries as they get out of the shower or get off and on the toilet seat. You can make many renovations to the bathroom so that it is safe for seniors. Start by installing a low towel rail to make it easier for your elderly to access the towel without pulling muscles. Add grab rails to help them support their weight as they get up or sit down and opt for slip-resistant floors to ensure they move safely during and after they get out of the shower.

Caregiving is never an easy job, but if you’re doing it for someone you love, it’s the most fulfilling job in the whole world. You just need to find ways to make your elderly comfortable in your home and to make it up to them for leaving their homes to live with you. You need to provide them with support without making them feel like they need your help. It’s a complicated task, but with the right assistance, you can provide them with the most comfortable place to stay.