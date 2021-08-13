5 Steps To Becoming A Doctor Of Osteopathic Medicine

The practice of osteopathic medicine is quite unheard of. When one hears the word ‘doctor,’ most people think of a healthcare professional who diagnoses and treats various types of diseases and injuries.

Unknown to many, there’s another main branch of medicine; one that focuses in promoting the body’s natural healing process, disease prevention, and in staying healthy. As such, they develop more meaningful partnerships with their patients. Such practice is called osteopathy.

In the United States, doctors of osteopathic medicine account for 11% of the total physician workforce. This year, about 7,500 osteopathic physicians were added to the growing number of doctors in the field.

If you’re interested to jumpstart your career in the medical field as an osteopathic doctor, consider taking the steps listed below. But, first, find out more about what osteopathic doctors do.

What Does An Osteopathic Doctor Do?

Considered as primary care physicians, doctors of osteopathic medicine (DO) offer a more comprehensive treatment as compared to their counterparts. Apart from treating diseases and illnesses, osteopathic physicians also focus on the prevention of multiple health issues.

Like the doctors you’re used to dealing with, an osteopathic doctor will examine, diagnose, and treat patients suffering from musculoskeletal system problems. They can, likewise, request for diagnostic medical procedures, such as blood tests and X-rays. These physicians are also tasked to create a treatment plan and educate patients on wellbeing, including pain management.

How To Become An Osteopath

Generally, physicians will have to spend an average of 14 years before becoming one—eight years of which are spent in getting a pre-medical course and the medical degree.

There’s very little difference between a medical doctor and a doctor of osteopathic medicine when it comes to the time spent earning a degree, as well as obtaining residency, trainings, and licenses.

Here’s what you should do to be able to practice osteopathy:

Step 1: Earn A Bachelor’s Degree (4 years)

All doctors will have to start their career by enrolling in a pre-medical course. Generally, anyone who’s had an undergraduate degree is welcome to proceed as an osteopath. To make it easier for everyone, taking a medical-related course is best. This may either be biology, respiratory therapy, medical technology, physical therapy, or nursing. Among others.

Following this bachelor’s degree, a would-be doctor of osteopathic medicine can take the Medical College Admissions Test (MCAT).

Step 2: Complete Medical School (4 years)

After passing the test, the student can now enter the medical school, wherein a prospective osteopathic doctor will have to spend the next four years.

The first two years will be spent in gaining clinical skills and enhancing basic science courses. The third and fourth years will be focused on exploring the various medical specialties in various settings.

Step 3: Pass The Licensure Exam(s)

After getting a medical degree, you can take the Comprehensive Osteopathic Medical Licensing Examination (COMLEX-USA) to obtain a license and practice as an osteopathic doctor.

There are three levels for this exam. The first level can be taken during a medical student’s second year in osteopathic medical school, with the second level to be taken one year later. The most advanced level can be had while the osteopathic physician is undergoing post-graduate training.

Step 4: Complete Training (3 to 8 years)

To gain additional experience and skills, an osteopathic doctor will have to enroll in an internship program and, later, a residency.

Interns are often called first-year residents, and these practitioners are often doctors who’ve recently passed the exam. Residency, on the other hand, happens after a physician has chosen a specialization, such as pediatric, family, or internal medicine.

Osteopathic physicians will have the option to continue advancing their career through a subspecialty training.

Step 5: Career Advancement

A board certification is required for osteopaths who want to take their practice to a higher level. As you may have guessed, you can’t obtain this accreditation unless your medical osteopathy license is active and you’ve completed a residency program.

The American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) or the American Osteopathic Association (AOA) takes charge of these accreditations. An osteopath can also get a board certification from the National Board of Osteopathic Medical Examiners (NBOME).

Osteopathic doctors are required to meet various certification renewal mandates, such as taking continuing medical education courses. Continuing education is required for physician license renewals. The minimum continuing education hours and time requirements vary by state.

Wrapping Up

Osteopathic doctors need to have a medical degree and complete the necessary trainings, as well as licensures and certifications, in order to practice.

As a more hands-on medical practitioner, osteopathic doctors must be empathic and know how to deal with people from all walks of life. That’s why prospective DOs, in addition to having extensive skills and experience, need to have innate skills that can’t be learned in school.

To enjoy your work as an osteopathic physician, you must find fulfillment in helping people get better and forming relationships with them.