Sen. Cruz: We Must Codify Title 42 Expulsions Amid the Pandemic to Protect Americans

‘Today, I strongly urge my colleagues to support my amendment ensuring that the Department of Homeland Security expels illegal immigrants under Title 42 to protect our citizens from the spread of COVID-19’

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today issued the following statement after voicing support for his amendment to codify Title 42 expulsions for illegal immigrants:

“As elected officials of this body, we have a duty to protect the American people during these unprecedented times. Today, I strongly urge my colleagues to support my amendment ensuring that the Department of Homeland Security expels illegal immigrants under Title 42 to protect our citizens from the spread of COVID-19.

“There’s a crisis at the border caused by President Biden’s policies, and the fact is, illegal immigrants coming into this country are contributing to the spread of COVID-19 and the dangerous Delta variant. This year alone, more than 7,000 confirmed COVID-19 positive illegal immigrants have been released into McAllen, Texas—including 1,315 just this week.

“We cannot and should not put politics ahead of public safety and public health.”