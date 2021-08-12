Sen Cruz: Democrats Embrace Bernie Budget

‘Biden Inflation is burying middle-class Americans, and is especially painful for seniors on a fixed income’

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement after voting against the $3.5 trillion budget resolution:

“By passing the Bernie Budget tonight, Democrats fully embraced the radical left as they ram through trillions in crushing taxes and wasteful spending. Biden Inflation is burying middle-class Americans, and is especially painful for seniors on a fixed income. We will look back on this as one of the biggest mistakes in this administration.”