Harris County Clerk Will Host Final Back To School Birth Certificate Event This Saturday

Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth will host the second and final Back to School Birth Certificate Event this Saturday, August 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the County’s Chimney Rock Annex located at 6000 Chimney Rock Rd. The event is a first-time pilot program dedicated to assisting the community by providing extended hours to solely issue birth certificates for families who need their child’s records for back-to-school registration.

“There are many people who are unable to take time off during regular office hours to get the records needed to enroll their children in school, so we wanted to lessen the stress by helping them check one more to-do item off their list,” said Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth. “The current pandemic has affected our community in many ways, but obtaining the necessary records to register for school should not have to be a burden.”

Last Saturday’s event at the downtown location was a complete success. The Harris County Clerk’s Office (HCCO) served as many clients in four hours as they would usually do in one regular business day.

“The response was great! So many parents thanked us for having this event. Some customers showed up with the whole family and applied for several birth certificates on the spot,” added Clerk Hudspeth. “We hope to serve many more families at our Chimney Rock Annex this Saturday.”

HCCO provides a short-form birth certificate that is acceptable for school enrollment. The following are required to apply for a birth certificate:

Must have been born in the State of Texas

You must be the person named on the certificate, the legal representative or immediate family member with appropriate identification (ID).

Have acceptable ID: Valid photo ID, such as: U.S. Driver’s License, Federal or State ID card, Military ID, or U.S. Passport For other acceptable ID options, visit: Obtaining a Birth Certificate in Texas (state.tx.us).

A completed birth certificate application, available in our office

Payment of $23.00 (cash or credit card)