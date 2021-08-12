5 Best Tips for Editing Your Passport Photos

Different countries have various requirements for passport photos. Of course the majority will need you to have a portrait of yourself against a white backdrop, but quite a few have some variations.

Find out how you can take the best passport photo online by reading the following article.

How Can I Edit My Passport Photo Online?

You may go to an offline photo center to have your picture taken or speed up the process by doing everything via an online service. Follow the tips below to get the perfect passport photo.

Every Country Has a Different Photo Size Standard

When resizing your photo, keep in mind the requirements your country has for the picture sizes. It’s never the same, so always check in advance or use a precise photo editing software to get it right.

Most common photo dimensions are:

Canada’s – 5x7cm and 35x45mm for visas

USA, India – 2×2 inches

UK, Europe, Nigeria, Russia, Singapore – 35x45cm

Malaysia – 35x50cm or 827×1181 pixels for an e-visa and passport.

Change Your Background for a Passport Photo Using an Online Service

If you need a high-quality passport photo done fast, you might need to alter it digitally if the requirements ask for a special backdrop.

Change your background online using a reputable service. There are a couple reasons why it’s better than doing it manually:

If you change the background automatically using the digital software, you can be sure the measurements and head size will remain the same

It’s fast: takes only 2-15 seconds to process an image

You can take a high-quality selfie and upload it using your phone. The system will automatically do everything itself, you just need to select your country,

If you require a different color backdrop like blue or red, the online software can do it too, just mention it during the editing process.

Yet again, everything is automated. By editing with the online service you may be sure the hairline and silhouette remains intact.

Common Conditions for Passport Photos

When it comes to photo size, it may vary from country to country. But there are a couple general requirements you should remember when taking a passport photo at home:

Your face has to take up the majority of space in the photo. Usually the online service will get the right proportions itself, without you doing anything manually

No head coverings, only hijabs worn for religious reasons allowed

Mouth closed, relaxed expression. Only the U.S allows for the “neutral smile”, other counties require a plain expression.

All hair removed from the eyes, facing the camera onward.

Wear neutral, but contrasting colors. For example, if the background has to be white, it’s better to put on a black or any dark colored top to have a bright passport picture.

Living in 2021 demands for rather modern decisions to some problems. Meaning if you need to submit a passport application online, then having a high-quality photo on hand at any time of the day is a must. Ensure you are always prepared with the highest quality photo by editing one digitally.