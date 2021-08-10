Fort Bend County Seeks Public Assistance on Whereabouts of Wanted Fugitive

By George Slaughter

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help about the whereabouts of a wanted fugitive.

Deputies said an arrest warrant has been issued for Johnny Ray Rodgers, 29, in connection with a robbery that occurred in the Mission Bend subdivision in Fort Bend County.

Deputies describe Rodgers as a black male, 5’7”, 160 pounds. He has been known to live at various apartment complexes in the Mission Bend area of Fort Bend County and west Harris County. Deputies said Rodgers is to be considered dangerous, and no attempt to make contact with Rodgers should be made.

Anyone with information about Rodgers’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office or Fort Bend Crime Stoppers, Inc., at 281-342-TIPS (8477). Information leading to the apprehension and filing of charges on Rodgers could earn a reward of up to $5,000. All calls to crime stoppers are anonymous.