The Best Non-Fiction Books to Learn Something New

If you’re in the mood for insightful anecdotes or handy life lessons, have a look at our list of top non-fiction books to help you learn something new.

No matter how smart we get, there will always be something new to learn, a new adventure to discover, or a way of thinking we’ve never thought of. Reading is a great way to explore the world, and teach ourselves about the things we haven’t seen before. Whether you’d like to become a do-it-yourself fundi or learn about gambling, chances are there’s a book out there waiting for you. Here’s our list of top non-fiction books to help you learn something new.

A Short History of Nearly Everything

By Bill Bryson

Likely to be found on the majority of reading lists out there, Bill Bryson’s work has both readers and critics alike praising its virtues. A Short History of Nearly Everything is absolutely full of facts, trivia, and the reasoning behind a thousand things being the way they are, and the book is as popular as it is ambitious.

In his biggest book yet, Bryson attempts to understand the nature of our universe, from how it began through to where we are now. From atoms to archaeology, readers will gain a greater understanding of our world. Tackling some of the biggest scientific and philosophical questions of our time, A Short History of Nearly Everything is a captivating work, simply for the sheer amount of easily-digestible information found within its pages.

Dear Reader: The Comfort and Joy of Books

By Kathy Rentzenbrick

It’s tough to overstate just how significant many books are, especially to those who’ve read them. In Kathey Rentzenbrick’s Sunday Times Bestseller, books take centre stage as the author explores tales that have shaped her life.

Rentzenbrick compiles a nostalgic library of the stories and history that have provided solace, inspiration, and enthralling entertainment for her. A moving look at the literary journey of another, Dear Reader is a useful window to the soul of an ultimate bookworm.

Metropolis

By Ben Wilson

City living is a way of life for many of us. Human beings have flourished within the dense confines of urban life. We collaborate, trade, and communicate in greater and greater numbers as our cities grow. Featuring an in-depth look at over 20 cities, Ben Wilson’s Metropolis takes readers on a journey through the most significant cities throughout history.

Across 7,000 years, Wilson discusses the intricacies of metropolitan living, from the eco-centric architecture of Shanghai, to the global trade of 9th century Baghdad. This is a fascinating read for anyone seeking to understand the mechanics behind large-scale human cooperation.

Popular Mechanics Complete Home How-To

By Albert Jackson and David Day

Covering a variety of do-it-yourself skills, authors Albert Jackson and David Day tell you everything you need to know about home improvements and household maintenance. Concise, step-by-step explanations are paired with illustrations, photos, and diagrams to deliver a comprehensive compilation of tips to use around the home.

Improve your house and add value to your property, comfortable in the knowledge that Popular Mechanics has an encyclopedia of craft and expert technique that won’t let you down.

Rich Dad Poor Dad

By Robert T. Kiyosaki

Have you ever wondered how to understand stock markets? Or why you weren’t taught how to do taxes in school? Together with co-author Sharon Lechter, Robert Kiyosaki delves into his personal life in an attempt to understand why mentalities (and money habits) of the rich and the poor can differ to such a great degree.

Advocating the importance of financial literacy and fiscal independence, Rich Dad Poor Dad explains the mechanics behind building wealth through investment. Earning over 40 million sales worldwide, this worthwhile read teaches the value in disciplined and strategic living.

The Rudest Book Ever

By Shwetabh Gangwar

No frills, no fuss. That’s the basic idea behind this pragmatic and entertaining guide to living a satisfying life. Eager to not be classified as a self-help author, Shwetabh Gangwar makes an attempt to cut through the unnecessary bits of life, giving readers a no-nonsense perspective on the faults and misperceptions that many of us fall prey to.

The Rudest Book Ever is a solution-oriented compilation of anecdotes and helpful observations. Whether it’s dealing with rejection or the meaning behind happiness, Gangwar’s cheeky but intelligent prose will teach readers how to deal with many of life’s problems.

Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man

By Emmanuel Acho

An instant New York Times Bestseller, Emmanuel Acho’s book delves deeply into the issue of racism in our modern era. Sharing its name with Acho’s viral Youtube series, Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man, it is an honest and compassionate book discussing a topic many consider to be highly sensitive.

By being unafraid to deal with insensitive or suppressed questions, Acho provides a safe platform for his guests to have open-minded discussions about the dynamics of racial inequality. From celebrities to police officers, Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man has allowed Acho to reach out to people from various walks of life, affording readers the chance to witness an inspiring journey.

We Should All Be Feminists

By Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Adapted from her popular TED talk, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s We Should All Be Feminists tackles the question of what it means to be a feminist in modern society. With a bit of humor to lighten up the narrative, Adichie uses her life experiences to express what her idea of inclusive and self-aware feminism is.

We Should All Be Feminists starts out by acknowledging the differences between men and women. Emphasizing the idea of equal rights as opposed to gender disparity, Adichie seeks to educate and empower readers from all walks of life.

Wrap-up

Hopefully you’ve enjoyed some of the recommendations on this list. Without meaning to sound dramatic, one could quite reasonably go as far as saying that books can give us purpose. They can help us find an answer, or gain a new perspective on an old issue. Books aren’t just useful tools, they’re a form of learning that has stood the test of time. Enlightening, entertaining, and empowering millions of us, books are still the greatest way to tell a story.