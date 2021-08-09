Council Receives Animal Control Update

By George Slaughter

Six of eight recommendations given to the city to improve its animal control shelter and practices have been implemented, Police Chief Noe Diaz said at a Katy City Council meeting Monday.

A citizens animal control advisory committee, appointed earlier this year in response to concerns expressed about the shelter and its practices, made the recommendations. The shelter falls under the authority of the Katy Police Department.

The six implemented recommendations include:

Reinstatement of a 72-hour stray hold. Diaz said the stray hold has been reinstated, but weekends and holidays are not included in that hourly count. The policy allows unclaimed stray animals to move to rescue faster. Diaz said it also enables contacted rescue groups to find a new forever home for an animal, and it reduces the cost of additional days in the shelter.

Establishment of a euthanasia policy. Diaz said the city updated the animal control policy as well as its euthanasia policy. The policy now follows Harris County guidelines.

Purchase of a cat cage. Diaz said the city has purchased two new cages for $5,000.

Requiring vaccinations for all intakes. Diaz said vaccination an upon intake is in place. Any incoming stray will be given wormer and Capstar flea treatment. Unshipped or untagged animals receive the vaccines. Diaz said the estimated cost of $200 per year if given to all animals has been surpassed. Total cost through August is $1,531.79.

Modernization of the shelter. Diaz said this recommendation has been given to city staff as part of the city’s capital improvement plan.

Beginning public outreach. Diaz said officials visit homeowner association meetings and outdoor events. Added an option to donate money for shelter when registering pets. Hosting two events per year, coordinated with the parks department. At these events, one can register an animal, receive possible veterinarian services, and chip animals.

Ward B Council Member Rory Robertson said he was pleased with the changes so far.

“We’re getting there,” Robertson said. “I’m very, very happy with what we’ve done.”

Robertson, along with Ward A Council Member Dan Smith, expressed hope that the changes can be communicated with the public. Robertson said the city is still “dealing with misperceptions coming from the community” about the changes that have been made.

“I’d like to show it if we can,” Robertson said.

The two recommendations referred to city staff are finding a rescue coordinator and establishing a Katy pet wellness pilot program.

Diaz said that based on animal intake year-to-date, the city staff will be reviewing the rescue coordinator issue for future discussion. Currently, he said, rescue groups must be approved through a three-step verification process.

Dias said a Katy pet wellness pilot program was being referred to city staff for discussion and inclusion in future budget plans.

Diaz said the advisory committee would continue to meet and make recommendations.

