6 Things You Need To Do Right After A Car Accident

Things go wrong on the road all the time. Whether it’s a reckless driver speeding into your car’s rear, or a commercial truck trying to squeeze into the little space on your left, you can never predict what may happen on the driveway. However, you can protect yourself by driving cautiously and educating yourself on what to do after being involved in a road accident. You should never panic no matter the size or severity of your crash; there is always a fixed checklist of the things you need to do after an accident. This includes ensuring the passengers’ safety and contacting the authorities so that they can come and document the scene. There are other essential things that you need to do to protect your safety and rights. So without further ado, here are the 6 most important steps that need to be taken once you get into a car accident.

Stop

If you’re involved in a minor accident where neither vehicle is severely damaged and none of the passengers or drivers got seriously hurt, move your car to the side of the road or away from traffic and stop to check for damage. However, if someone is hurt or if there is severe damage to either one of the cars, you will need to prioritize safety and leave your car in its place. In these situations, safety is the most important thing, so while delaying the traffic flow can cause other safety concerns, the drivers behind need to wait if there’s an immediate safety concern such as someone getting injured.

Call the Police

Calling the police is one of the most important steps to take after a car accident. It protects your rights, helps you comply with the law, and ensures the authorities arrive to save the situation if necessary. Make sure you help any injured victims who need urgent care before calling the police; if you have hurt yourself, you will need to check for injuries and ask bystanders to help you seek medical attention and contact law enforcement. Once you establish that everyone is safe, be quick to call 911 or the local police department. This way, you provide your attention to anyone who may need immediate assistance, and you ensure that professional assistance is on the way.

Exchange Information With the Involved Parties

After you make sure that everyone around you is safe, it’s time to collect contact information and anything that can be useful to your injury claim. Keep in mind that contact information is more important than any other details. While the car numbers and other smaller details in the accident scene are also essential, make sure you can contact the witnesses who were involved in or near the accident, especially if they watched it happen and can recall the details of the event. Exchange information before you leave the scene. Start by asking for contact numbers and names before discussing any of the events that took place.

Document the Scene

Visual evidence is very important for documenting details that can be forgotten once you leave the accident scene. This means pictures and videos that record the place of the accident and the two cars involved after the collision. It’s your job to take clear photos or videos of the cars from all angles and capture all the damage and injuries that were sustained by both parties. Make sure you’re genuine and that you clear up any disagreements between you and the other driver. The last thing you want is to have the court pick between conflicting reports.

Contact An Attorney

Contacting a personal injury lawyer is one of the most important things to do after an accident; however, you need to hire one that specializes in the law of your city or state. So, if you live in Florence, Alabama, you’ll need a car accident attorney in Florence who’s familiar with this state’s statute of limitations. A car accident lawyer will be able to file a personal injury claim for you so that you can receive compensation for your injuries and damages.

Don’t Accept Settlements or Make Statements at the Accident Scene

You should never estimate the accident damage or accept any settlements at the accident scene before talking to your lawyer. Some drivers will be generous enough to offer you an amount of cash without involving insurance companies, but don’t accept it. You’ll never be able to accurately estimate the full extent of your injuries or the damage caused. If you accept any cash at the accident scene before filing a claim, you may end up losing your compensation.

Sometimes, even the most cautious drivers can get into trouble on the road. This is because reckless driving can harm everyone including pedestrians and other distant drivers. To protect yourself from the legal and financial consequences of car accidents, make sure you know exactly what to do after you get into one. You will also need to hire an experienced car accident lawyer who specializes in your state law.