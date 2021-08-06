The Houston Symphony Announces 2021–22 Season Single Tickets On Sale And New Program Details

Music Director Andrés Orozco-Estrada conducts first Family Series concert in December
World Premiere and Houston Symphony Commission of new orchestral arrangement of Bridgetower’s “Henry”
World Premiere and Houston Symphony Commission of Higdon’s Double Percussion Concerto
Individual tickets to all the announced Houston Symphony 2021–22 Classical and POPS concerts are now available via houstonsymhony.org and 713.224.7575. Single tickets to the Symphony’s BBVA Family Series are currently only on sale to subscribers. The 2021–22 Season begins in September with the Bank of America POPS program, Once Upon a Time: Alan Menken’s Broadway, Sept. 3–5, followed by the one-night only Opening Night Gala and Concert with Renée Fleming, sponsored by ConocoPhillips, on Sept. 11. Then, the 2021–22 Classical Series opens with Music Director Andrés Orozco-Estrada’s much-anticipated return and final season celebration in Andrés Conducts Beethoven’s Fifth, Sept. 17–19.
“The talent, collaborative spirit, and personality of every musician on stage, combined with the energy we receive from the audience, are the aspects of Houston I have missed the most, and I can’t wait to return,” said Music Director Andrés Orozco-Estrada. “The level of musicianship in our orchestra is second to none, and I’m looking forward to showing this artistry through these works of art. Audiences will also get the chance to see members of the orchestra performing alongside renowned guest artists, which is a testament to our musicians’ world-class virtuosity.”
To conclude his tenure, Orozco-Estrada welcomes back pianists Yefim Bronfman and Emanuel Ax, and violinist Gil Shaham and Augustin Hadelich in concertos and collaborations with Concertmaster Yoonshin Song, Principal Cello Brinton Averil Smith, Principal Oboe Jonathan Fischer, Principal Double Bass Robin Kesselman, and Principal Keyboard Scott Holshouser; as well as a lineup of audience-favorites including Beethoven’s iconic Symphony No. 5 and Mahler’s dramatic Symphony No. 2, Resurrection, with soprano Ana María Martínez and mezzo-soprano Kelley O’Connor; and spotlights Houston Symphony musicians in solo performances. Among the new highlights announced for the 2021–22 Season are Music Director Andrés Orozco-Estrada conducting the world premiere Houston Symphony commission of a new orchestral arrangement of 19th-Century Afro-European composer George Bridgetower’s Henry, a Ballad, for Fortepiano and Voice in a new arrangement by Kyle Rivera, a Houston-area composer who most recently collaborated with the Symphony as part of the Resilient Sounds initiative in 2019. Later in the season, another commission by the Houston Symphony gets its COVID-delayed world premiere performance, as Robert Spano conducts Associate Principal Timpani and Percussionist Matthew Strauss, guest percussionist Svet Stoyanov, and the orchestra in Jennifer Higdon’s Double Percussion Concerto.
Guest artists for the 2021–22 Classical Season include Yefim Bronfman in Beethoven’s Triple Concerto with Concertmaster Yoonshin Song and Principal Cello Brinton Averil Smith, Sept. 17–19. Augustin Hadelich as violin and leader on Sept. 24–26 in Bach’s Double Concerto in C minor for Violin and Oboe with Principal Oboe Jonathan Fischer; Shostakovich’s Sonata for Violin; Bach’s Prelude from Partita No. 2 for Solo Violin, Percussion, and Strings; Saint-Georges’s Violin Concerto No. 2. Other luminaries include pianist Hélène Grimaud in Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G, Nov. 19–21; superstar violinist Simone Lamsma in Bruch’s Violin Concerto No.1, Nov. 26–28; pianist Alexandra Dariescu making her Symphony debut in Nadia Boulanger’s Fantasie for Piano and Orchestra and Franck’s Variations symphoniques, Feb. 11–13; Gil Shaham in Samuel Barber’s ravishing Violin Concerto and Bottesini’s dazzling Grand duo concertante with Principal Double Bass Robin Kesselman, Dec. 3–5; world-renowned pianist Emanuel Ax in Saint-Saëns’s beloved and colorful Le carnaval des animaux (Carnival of the Animals) alongside Houston Symphony Principal Keyboard Scott Holshouser, Mar. 18–20; Principal Harp Megan Conley in Kaija Saariaho’s Trans for Harp and Orchestra, Mar. 11–13; French pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet in Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 2, Apr. 15–16; and legendary violinist and Houston Symphony Artistic Partner Itzhak Perlman, May 12, 14 & 15.
Other highlights include the return of the Houston Symphony Chorus under the direction of Dr. Betsy Cook Weber in four concerts throughout the season: Handel’s Messiah, Very Merry POPS, Andrés Orozco-Estrada’s last performances as Music Director leading Mahler’s Second Symphony with soprano Ana María Martínez and mezzo-soprano Kelley O’Connor, and Music Director Designate Juraj Valčuha leading Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony to close the season.
Also, following his popular deep dive into the music and psyche of Robert Schumann during the Symphony’s 2019–20 Schumann Festival, pianist and psychiatrist Dr. Richard Kogan returns by popular demand on Dec. 4, to perform the final movement of Beethoven’s Piano Trio Number Four, Opus Eleven with Symphony musicians, and to talk in-depth about The Mind and Music of Beethoven. Celebrating Houston Methodist’s Center for Performing Arts Medicine’s (CPAM) 25th Anniversary, the performance is part of the Symphony’s partnership with CPAM, and begins at 5 p.m., Dec. 4 at Jones Hall. General admission is free, but ticket reservations are required.
The complete chronological listing of concerts—including performance dates, times, and guest artists—is below.
POPS 1
Once Upon a Time: Alan Menken’s Broadway (no intermission)
FRI, SEPT. 3, 8 P.M.
SAT, SEPT. 4, 8 P.M.*
SUN, SEPT. 5, 2:30 P.M.
Steven Reineke, conductor
Katie Rose Clarke, vocalist
Matt Doyle, vocalist
Jordan Donica, vocalist
Montego Glover, vocalist
SYMPHONY SPECIAL
Opening Night: Renée Fleming
SAT, SEPT. 11, 7:30 P.M. (no intermission)
Steven Reineke, conductor
Renée Fleming, soprano
CLASSICAL 1
Andrés Conducts Beethoven’s Fifth
FRI, SEPT. 17, 8 P.M.
SAT, SEPT. 18, 8 P.M. *
SUN, SEPT. 19, 2:30 P.M.
Andrés Orozco-Estrada, conductor
Yoonshin Song, violin
Brinton Averil Smith, cello
Yefim Bronfman, piano
G. BRIDGETOWER/Arr. KYLE RIVERA Henry, A Ballad, for Fortepiano and Voice, arranged for Orchestra (Houston Symphony Commission, World Premiere)
BEETHOVEN Triple Concerto for Violin, Cello, and Piano
BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 5
CLASSICAL 2
The Artistry of Augustin Hadelich (no intermission)
FRI, SEPT. 24, 8 P.M.
SAT, SEPT. 25, 8 P.M.*
SUN, SEPT. 26, 2:30 P.M.
Augustin Hadelich, violin and leader
Jonathan Fischer, oboe
BACH Double Concerto in C minor for Violin and Oboe
SHOSTAKOVICH Sonata for Violin, Percussion, and String Orchestra
BACH Prelude from Partita No. 2 for Solo Violin
SAINT-GEORGES Violin Concerto in A major, Op. 5, No. 2
POPS 2
Whole Lotta Shakin’: Swing to Rock
FRI, OCT. 8, 8 P.M.
SAT, OCT. 9, 8 P.M.*
SUN, OCT. 10, 2:30 P.M.
Steven Reineke, conductor
Dave Bennett, clarinet
Houston Symphony Big Band
CLASSICAL 3
Title TBC
FRI, OCT. 22, 8 P.M.
SAT, OCT. 23, 8 P.M.*
SUN, OCT. 24, 2:30 P.M.
Jane Glover, conductor
Artists and Program TBC
CLASSICAL 4
Symphonie fantastique
FRI, OCT. 29, 8 P.M.
SAT, OCT. 30, 8 P.M.*
SUN, OCT. 31, 2:30 P.M.
Jader Bignamini, conductor
COLERIDGE-TAYLOR Symphonic Variations on an African Air
BERLIOZ Symphonie fantastique
POPS 3
Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Songbook
FRI, NOV. 5, 8 P.M.
SAT, NOV. 6, 8 P.M.*
SUN, NOV. 7, 2:30 P.M.
Steven Reineke, conductor
Byron Stripling, trumpet and vocalist
CLASSICAL 5
Hélène Grimaud Plays Ravel
FRI, NOV. 19, 8 P.M.
SAT, NOV. 20, 8 P.M.*
SUN, NOV. 21, 2:30 P.M.
Matthias Pintscher, conductor
Hélène Grimaud, piano
DEBUSSY “Ibéria” from Images
RAVEL Piano Concerto in G
- CHIN Graffiti
RAVEL Rapsodie espagnole
CLASSICAL 6
Thanksgiving Weekend: Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty
FRI, NOV. 26, 8 P.M.
SAT, NOV. 27, 8 P.M.*
SUN, NOV. 28, 2:30 P.M.
Fabien Gabel, conductor
Simone Lamsma, violin
- MOUSSANocturne for Orchestra
BRUCH Violin Concerto No. 1
HUMPERDINCK Königskinder: Prelude, Introduction to Acts II and III
TCHAIKOVSKY Sleeping Beauty Suite
CLASSICAL 7
Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker + Gil Shaham
FRI, DEC. 3, 8 P.M.
SAT, DEC. 4, 8 P.M.*
SUN, DEC. 5, 2:30 P.M.
Andrés Orozco-Estrada, conductor
Gil Shaham, violin
Robin Kesselman, double bass
BARBER Violin Concerto
BOTTESINI Gran duo concertante
TCHAIKOVSKY The Nutcracker, Act II
Performance does not feature dancing.
FAMILY 1
Musical Treats from The Nutcracker—for Kids!
SAT, DEC. 4, 10 A.M. & 11:30 A.M.
Andrés Orozco-Estrada, conductor
SYMPHONY SPECIAL
Handel’s Messiah
FRI, DEC. 10, 8 P.M.
SAT, DEC. 11, 8 P.M.*
SUN, DEC. 12, 2:30 P.M.
Bernard Labadie, conductor
Houston Symphony Chorus
Betsy Cook Weber, director
Janwin Overstreet-Goode, choral preparation
HANDEL Messiah
POPS 4
Very Merry POPS
SAT, DEC. 18, 8 P.M.*
SUN, DEC. 19, 2:30 P.M.
SUN, DEC. 19, 7:30 P.M.
Michael Krajewski, conductor
Rodney Ingram, vocalist
Houston Symphony Chorus
Betsy Cook Weber, director
Matthew Hazzard, choral preparation
POPS 5
Pink Martini
FRI, JAN. 7, 8 P.M.
SAT, JAN. 8, 8 P.M.*
SUN, JAN. 9, 2:30 P.M.
Steven Reineke, conductor
Classical 8
Christoph Eschenbach Returns
FRI, JAN. 21, 8 P.M.
SAT, JAN. 22, 8 P.M.*
SUN, JAN. 23, 2:30 P.M.
Christoph Eschenbach, conductor
Remainder of program TBC
POPS 6
Classic Rock: The Sound of a Generation
FRI, FEB. 4, 8 P.M.
SAT, FEB. 5, 8 P.M.*
SUN, FEB. 6, 2:30 P.M.
Michael Krajewski, conductor
Shem von Schroeck, vocalist
Micah Wilshire, vocalist
Lori Zabka, vocalist
FAMILY 2
Let’s Be A Pirate!
SAT, FEB. 5, 10 A.M. & 11:30 A.M
Robert Franz, conductor
CLASSICAL 9
Fabien Gabel Conducts French Masterworks
FRI, FEB. 11, 8 P.M.
SAT, FEB. 12, 8 P.M.*
Fabien Gabel, conductor
Alexandra Dariescu, piano
Sasha Cooke, mezzo-soprano
Matthew White, tenor
STRAVINSKY Chant funébre (Funeral Song)
- BOULANGER Fantaisie Variéefor Piano and Orchestra
FRANCK Variations symphoniques
L. BOULANGER Scenes from Faust et Hélène
CLASSICAL 10
FRI, FEB. 25, 8 P.M.
SAT, FEB. 26, 8 P.M.*
SUN, FEB. 27, 2:30 P.M.
Ryan Bancroft, conductor
Remainder of program TBC
POPS 7
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi—in Concert
FRI, MAR. 4, 8 P.M.
SAT, MAR. 5, 8 P.M.
SUN, MAR. 6, 2:30 P.M.
Damon Gupton, conductor
CLASSICAL 11
Rachmaninoff’s Second
FRI, MARCH 11, 8 P.M.
SAT, MARCH 12, 8 P.M.*
SUN, MARCH 13, 2:30 P.M.
Lionel Bringuier, conductor
Megan Conley, harp
K. SAARIAHO Trans for Harp and Orchestra
RACHMANINOFF Symphony No. 2
CLASSICAL 12
Andrés Conducts The Carnival of the Animals
FRI, MAR.18, 8 P.M.
SAT, MAR. 19, 8 P.M.*
SUN, MAR. 20, 2:30 P.M.
Andrés Orozco-Estrada, conductor
Emanuel Ax, piano
Scott Holshouser, piano
SAINT-SAËNS Le carnaval des animaux (Carnival of the Animals)
Remainder of program TBC
CLASSICAL 13
Symphony Soloists
FRI, MAR. 25, 8 P.M.
SAT, MAR. 26, 8 P.M.*
SUN, MAR. 27, 2:30 P.M.
Andrés Orozco-Estrada, conductor
TBC, Houston Symphony soloists
Remainder of program TBC
CLASSICAL 14
Thibaudet Plays Liszt
FRI, APR. 15, 8 P.M.
SAT, APR. 16, 8 P.M.*
Rafael Payare, conductor
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano
LISZT Piano Concerto No. 2
Remainder of program TBC
POPS 8
Aretha: Queen of Soul
FRI, APR. 22, 8 P.M.
SAT, APR. 23, 8 P.M.*
SUN, APR. 24, 2:30 P.M.
Lucas Waldin, conductor
Capathia Jenkins, vocalist
Ryan Shaw, vocalist
The Phillip Hall Singers
Phillip Hall, director
FAMILY 3
African Adventure
SAT, APR. 23, 10 A.M. & 11:30 A.M.
Robert Franz, conductor
CLASSICAL 15
Andrés’s Farewell: Mahler’s Resurrection Symphony
FRI, APR. 29, 8 P.M.
SAT, APR. 30, 8 P.M.*
SUN, MAY 1, 2:30 P.M.
Andrés Orozco-Estrada, conductor
Ana María Martínez, soprano
Kelley O’Connor, mezzo-soprano
Houston Symphony Chorus
Betsy Cook Weber, director
MAHLER Symphony No. 2, Resurrection
CLASSICAL 16
Copland 3 + Higdon World Premiere
FRI, MAY 6, 8 P.M.
SAT, MAY 7, 8 P.M.*
SUN, MAY 8, 2:30 P.M.
Robert Spano, conductor
Matthew Strauss and Svet Stoyanov, percussion
THEOFANIDIS Rainbow Body
J. HIGDON Double Percussion Concerto (World Premiere, Houston Symphony Commission)
COPLAND Symphony No. 3
CLASSICAL 17
Itzhak Perlman Returns
THU, MAY 12, 8 P.M.
SAT, MAY 14, 8 P.M.
SUN, MAY 15, 2:30 P.M.
Itzhak Perlman, conductor
Remainder of program TBC
CLASSICAL 19
Season Finale: Beethoven 9
FRI, MAY 20, 8 P.M.
SAT, MAY 21, 8 P.M.*
SUN, MAY 22, 2:30 P.M.
Juraj Valčuha, conductor
J’Nai Bridges, mezzo-soprano
Mark Doss, bass-baritone
Houston Symphony Chorus
Betsy Cook Weber, director
- SIMON An Elegy: A Cry from the Grave
BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 9, Choral
POPS 9
The Best of John Williams: Star Wars & More with Chorus
FRI, MAY 27, 8 P.M.
SAT, MAY 28, 8 P.M.*
SUN, MAY 29, 2:30 P.M.
Steven Reineke, conductor
Houston Symphony Chorus
Betsey Cook Weber, director
*Livestreamed at 8 p.m. CT
Ticket Information
Subscriptions and single tickets for the 2021–22 Season, including the Classical and POPS Series are now on sale. While individual tickets to the Symphony’s BBVA Family Series are currently only on sale to subscribers. For more information, visit houstonsymphony.org or call the Houston Symphony Patron Services Center at 713.224.7575, Monday─Saturday, 12─6 p.m. All programs subject to change.
Houston Symphony Season Partners
Support from the Houston Symphony’s corporate, foundation, and government partners allows the orchestra to reach new artistic heights in music, education, and community engagement. Two-thirds of the Symphony’s annual operating budget comes from donations and philanthropic support. The Houston Symphony 2021−22 partners include Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods/Spec’s Charitable Foundation (Principal Corporate Guarantor), Houston Methodist (Official Health Care Provider), United Airlines (Official Airline), Tenenbaum (Preferred Jewelry Partner), and media partners ABC-13 (Official Television Partner) and Houston Public Media (Media Partner). Series support comes from Bank of America (POPS Series), BBVA (Family Series), Shell, ExxonMobil, Frost Bank, and Rand Group. The Classical Season is endowed by The Wortham Foundation, Inc., in memory of Gus S. and Lyndall F. Wortham. The activities and projects of the Houston Symphony are funded in part by grants from the City of Houston through Houston Arts Alliance, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Texas Commission on the Arts.
Livestream of Houston Symphony concerts is made possible by Barbara J. Burger.