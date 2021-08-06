The Houston Symphony Announces 2021–22 Season Single Tickets On Sale And New Program Details

Music Director Andrés Orozco-Estrada conducts first Family Series concert in December

World Premiere and Houston Symphony Commission of new orchestral arrangement of Bridgetower’s “Henry”

World Premiere and Houston Symphony Commission of Higdon’s Double Percussion Concerto

Individual tickets to all the announced Houston Symphony 2021–22 Classical and POPS concerts are now available via houstonsymhony.org and 713.224.7575. Single tickets to the Symphony’s BBVA Family Series are currently only on sale to subscribers. The 2021–22 Season begins in September with the Bank of America POPS program, Once Upon a Time: Alan Menken’s Broadway, Sept. 3–5, followed by the one-night only Opening Night Gala and Concert with Renée Fleming, sponsored by ConocoPhillips, on Sept. 11. Then, the 2021–22 Classical Series opens with Music Director Andrés Orozco-Estrada’s much-anticipated return and final season celebration in Andrés Conducts Beethoven’s Fifth, Sept. 17–19.

“The talent, collaborative spirit, and personality of every musician on stage, combined with the energy we receive from the audience, are the aspects of Houston I have missed the most, and I can’t wait to return,” said Music Director Andrés Orozco-Estrada. “The level of musicianship in our orchestra is second to none, and I’m looking forward to showing this artistry through these works of art. Audiences will also get the chance to see members of the orchestra performing alongside renowned guest artists, which is a testament to our musicians’ world-class virtuosity.”

To conclude his tenure, Orozco-Estrada welcomes back pianists Yefim Bronfman and Emanuel Ax, and violinist Gil Shaham and Augustin Hadelich in concertos and collaborations with Concertmaster Yoonshin Song, Principal Cello Brinton Averil Smith, Principal Oboe Jonathan Fischer, Principal Double Bass Robin Kesselman, and Principal Keyboard Scott Holshouser; as well as a lineup of audience-favorites including Beethoven’s iconic Symphony No. 5 and Mahler’s dramatic Symphony No. 2, Resurrection, with soprano Ana María Martínez and mezzo-soprano Kelley O’Connor; and spotlights Houston Symphony musicians in solo performances. Among the new highlights announced for the 2021–22 Season are Music Director Andrés Orozco-Estrada conducting the world premiere Houston Symphony commission of a new orchestral arrangement of 19th-Century Afro-European composer George Bridgetower’s Henry, a Ballad, for Fortepiano and Voice in a new arrangement by Kyle Rivera, a Houston-area composer who most recently collaborated with the Symphony as part of the Resilient Sounds initiative in 2019. Later in the season, another commission by the Houston Symphony gets its COVID-delayed world premiere performance, as Robert Spano conducts Associate Principal Timpani and Percussionist Matthew Strauss, guest percussionist Svet Stoyanov, and the orchestra in Jennifer Higdon’s Double Percussion Concerto.

Guest artists for the 2021–22 Classical Season include Yefim Bronfman in Beethoven’s Triple Concerto with Concertmaster Yoonshin Song and Principal Cello Brinton Averil Smith, Sept. 17–19. Augustin Hadelich as violin and leader on Sept. 24–26 in Bach’s Double Concerto in C minor for Violin and Oboe with Principal Oboe Jonathan Fischer; Shostakovich’s Sonata for Violin; Bach’s Prelude from Partita No. 2 for Solo Violin, Percussion, and Strings; Saint-Georges’s Violin Concerto No. 2. Other luminaries include pianist Hélène Grimaud in Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G, Nov. 19–21; superstar violinist Simone Lamsma in Bruch’s Violin Concerto No.1, Nov. 26–28; pianist Alexandra Dariescu making her Symphony debut in Nadia Boulanger’s Fantasie for Piano and Orchestra and Franck’s Variations symphoniques, Feb. 11–13; Gil Shaham in Samuel Barber’s ravishing Violin Concerto and Bottesini’s dazzling Grand duo concertante with Principal Double Bass Robin Kesselman, Dec. 3–5; world-renowned pianist Emanuel Ax in Saint-Saëns’s beloved and colorful Le carnaval des animaux (Carnival of the Animals) alongside Houston Symphony Principal Keyboard Scott Holshouser, Mar. 18–20; Principal Harp Megan Conley in Kaija Saariaho’s Trans for Harp and Orchestra, Mar. 11–13; French pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet in Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 2, Apr. 15–16; and legendary violinist and Houston Symphony Artistic Partner Itzhak Perlman, May 12, 14 & 15.

Other highlights include the return of the Houston Symphony Chorus under the direction of Dr. Betsy Cook Weber in four concerts throughout the season: Handel’s Messiah, Very Merry POPS, Andrés Orozco-Estrada’s last performances as Music Director leading Mahler’s Second Symphony with soprano Ana María Martínez and mezzo-soprano Kelley O’Connor, and Music Director Designate Juraj Valčuha leading Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony to close the season.

Also, following his popular deep dive into the music and psyche of Robert Schumann during the Symphony’s 2019–20 Schumann Festival, pianist and psychiatrist Dr. Richard Kogan returns by popular demand on Dec. 4, to perform the final movement of Beethoven’s Piano Trio Number Four, Opus Eleven with Symphony musicians, and to talk in-depth about The Mind and Music of Beethoven. Celebrating Houston Methodist’s Center for Performing Arts Medicine’s (CPAM) 25th Anniversary, the performance is part of the Symphony’s partnership with CPAM, and begins at 5 p.m., Dec. 4 at Jones Hall. General admission is free, but ticket reservations are required.

The complete chronological listing of concerts—including performance dates, times, and guest artists—is below.

POPS 1

Once Upon a Time: Alan Menken’s Broadway (no intermission)

FRI, SEPT. 3, 8 P.M.

SAT, SEPT. 4, 8 P.M.*

SUN, SEPT. 5, 2:30 P.M.

Steven Reineke, conductor

Katie Rose Clarke, vocalist

Matt Doyle, vocalist

Jordan Donica, vocalist

Montego Glover, vocalist

SYMPHONY SPECIAL

Opening Night: Renée Fleming

SAT, SEPT. 11, 7:30 P.M. (no intermission)

Steven Reineke, conductor

Renée Fleming, soprano

CLASSICAL 1

Andrés Conducts Beethoven’s Fifth

FRI, SEPT. 17, 8 P.M.

SAT, SEPT. 18, 8 P.M. *

SUN, SEPT. 19, 2:30 P.M.

Andrés Orozco-Estrada, conductor

Yoonshin Song, violin

Brinton Averil Smith, cello

Yefim Bronfman, piano

G. BRIDGETOWER/Arr. KYLE RIVERA Henry, A Ballad, for Fortepiano and Voice, arranged for Orchestra (Houston Symphony Commission, World Premiere)

BEETHOVEN Triple Concerto for Violin, Cello, and Piano

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 5

CLASSICAL 2

The Artistry of Augustin Hadelich (no intermission)

FRI, SEPT. 24, 8 P.M.

SAT, SEPT. 25, 8 P.M.*

SUN, SEPT. 26, 2:30 P.M.

Augustin Hadelich, violin and leader

Jonathan Fischer, oboe

BACH Double Concerto in C minor for Violin and Oboe

SHOSTAKOVICH Sonata for Violin, Percussion, and String Orchestra

BACH Prelude from Partita No. 2 for Solo Violin

SAINT-GEORGES Violin Concerto in A major, Op. 5, No. 2

POPS 2

Whole Lotta Shakin’: Swing to Rock

FRI, OCT. 8, 8 P.M.

SAT, OCT. 9, 8 P.M.*

SUN, OCT. 10, 2:30 P.M.

Steven Reineke, conductor

Dave Bennett, clarinet

Houston Symphony Big Band

CLASSICAL 3

Title TBC

FRI, OCT. 22, 8 P.M.

SAT, OCT. 23, 8 P.M.*

SUN, OCT. 24, 2:30 P.M.

Jane Glover, conductor

Artists and Program TBC

CLASSICAL 4

Symphonie fantastique

FRI, OCT. 29, 8 P.M.

SAT, OCT. 30, 8 P.M.*

SUN, OCT. 31, 2:30 P.M.

Jader Bignamini, conductor

COLERIDGE-TAYLOR Symphonic Variations on an African Air

BERLIOZ Symphonie fantastique

POPS 3

Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Songbook

FRI, NOV. 5, 8 P.M.

SAT, NOV. 6, 8 P.M.*

SUN, NOV. 7, 2:30 P.M.

Steven Reineke, conductor

Byron Stripling, trumpet and vocalist

CLASSICAL 5

Hélène Grimaud Plays Ravel

FRI, NOV. 19, 8 P.M.

SAT, NOV. 20, 8 P.M.*

SUN, NOV. 21, 2:30 P.M.

Matthias Pintscher, conductor

Hélène Grimaud, piano

DEBUSSY “Ibéria” from Images

RAVEL Piano Concerto in G

CHIN Graffiti

RAVEL Rapsodie espagnole

CLASSICAL 6

Thanksgiving Weekend: Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty

FRI, NOV. 26, 8 P.M.

SAT, NOV. 27, 8 P.M.*

SUN, NOV. 28, 2:30 P.M.

Fabien Gabel, conductor

Simone Lamsma, violin

MOUSSANocturne for Orchestra

BRUCH Violin Concerto No. 1

HUMPERDINCK Königskinder: Prelude, Introduction to Acts II and III

TCHAIKOVSKY Sleeping Beauty Suite

CLASSICAL 7

Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker + Gil Shaham

FRI, DEC. 3, 8 P.M.

SAT, DEC. 4, 8 P.M.*

SUN, DEC. 5, 2:30 P.M.

Andrés Orozco-Estrada, conductor

Gil Shaham, violin

Robin Kesselman, double bass

BARBER Violin Concerto

BOTTESINI Gran duo concertante

TCHAIKOVSKY The Nutcracker, Act II

Performance does not feature dancing.

FAMILY 1

Musical Treats from The Nutcracker—for Kids!

SAT, DEC. 4, 10 A.M. & 11:30 A.M.

Andrés Orozco-Estrada, conductor

SYMPHONY SPECIAL

Handel’s Messiah

FRI, DEC. 10, 8 P.M.

SAT, DEC. 11, 8 P.M.*

SUN, DEC. 12, 2:30 P.M.

Bernard Labadie, conductor

Houston Symphony Chorus

Betsy Cook Weber, director

Janwin Overstreet-Goode, choral preparation

HANDEL Messiah

POPS 4

Very Merry POPS

SAT, DEC. 18, 8 P.M.*

SUN, DEC. 19, 2:30 P.M.

SUN, DEC. 19, 7:30 P.M.

Michael Krajewski, conductor

Rodney Ingram, vocalist

Houston Symphony Chorus

Betsy Cook Weber, director

Matthew Hazzard, choral preparation

POPS 5

Pink Martini

FRI, JAN. 7, 8 P.M.

SAT, JAN. 8, 8 P.M.*

SUN, JAN. 9, 2:30 P.M.

Steven Reineke, conductor

Classical 8

Christoph Eschenbach Returns

FRI, JAN. 21, 8 P.M.

SAT, JAN. 22, 8 P.M.*

SUN, JAN. 23, 2:30 P.M.

Christoph Eschenbach, conductor

Remainder of program TBC

POPS 6

Classic Rock: The Sound of a Generation

FRI, FEB. 4, 8 P.M.

SAT, FEB. 5, 8 P.M.*

SUN, FEB. 6, 2:30 P.M.

Michael Krajewski, conductor

Shem von Schroeck, vocalist

Micah Wilshire, vocalist

Lori Zabka, vocalist

FAMILY 2

Let’s Be A Pirate!

SAT, FEB. 5, 10 A.M. & 11:30 A.M

Robert Franz, conductor

CLASSICAL 9

Fabien Gabel Conducts French Masterworks

FRI, FEB. 11, 8 P.M.

SAT, FEB. 12, 8 P.M.*

Fabien Gabel, conductor

Alexandra Dariescu, piano

Sasha Cooke, mezzo-soprano

Matthew White, tenor

STRAVINSKY Chant funébre (Funeral Song)

BOULANGER Fantaisie Variéefor Piano and Orchestra

FRANCK Variations symphoniques

L. BOULANGER Scenes from Faust et Hélène

CLASSICAL 10

FRI, FEB. 25, 8 P.M.

SAT, FEB. 26, 8 P.M.*

SUN, FEB. 27, 2:30 P.M.

Ryan Bancroft, conductor

Remainder of program TBC

POPS 7

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi—in Concert

FRI, MAR. 4, 8 P.M.

SAT, MAR. 5, 8 P.M.

SUN, MAR. 6, 2:30 P.M.

Damon Gupton, conductor

CLASSICAL 11

Rachmaninoff’s Second

FRI, MARCH 11, 8 P.M.

SAT, MARCH 12, 8 P.M.*

SUN, MARCH 13, 2:30 P.M.

Lionel Bringuier, conductor

Megan Conley, harp

K. SAARIAHO Trans for Harp and Orchestra

RACHMANINOFF Symphony No. 2

CLASSICAL 12

Andrés Conducts The Carnival of the Animals

FRI, MAR.18, 8 P.M.

SAT, MAR. 19, 8 P.M.*

SUN, MAR. 20, 2:30 P.M.

Andrés Orozco-Estrada, conductor

Emanuel Ax, piano

Scott Holshouser, piano

SAINT-SAËNS Le carnaval des animaux (Carnival of the Animals)

Remainder of program TBC

CLASSICAL 13

Symphony Soloists

FRI, MAR. 25, 8 P.M.

SAT, MAR. 26, 8 P.M.*

SUN, MAR. 27, 2:30 P.M.

Andrés Orozco-Estrada, conductor

TBC, Houston Symphony soloists

Remainder of program TBC

CLASSICAL 14

Thibaudet Plays Liszt

FRI, APR. 15, 8 P.M.

SAT, APR. 16, 8 P.M.*

Rafael Payare, conductor

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

LISZT Piano Concerto No. 2

Remainder of program TBC

POPS 8

Aretha: Queen of Soul

FRI, APR. 22, 8 P.M.

SAT, APR. 23, 8 P.M.*

SUN, APR. 24, 2:30 P.M.

Lucas Waldin, conductor

Capathia Jenkins, vocalist

Ryan Shaw, vocalist

The Phillip Hall Singers

Phillip Hall, director

FAMILY 3

African Adventure

SAT, APR. 23, 10 A.M. & 11:30 A.M.

Robert Franz, conductor

CLASSICAL 15

Andrés’s Farewell: Mahler’s Resurrection Symphony

FRI, APR. 29, 8 P.M.

SAT, APR. 30, 8 P.M.*

SUN, MAY 1, 2:30 P.M.

Andrés Orozco-Estrada, conductor

Ana María Martínez, soprano

Kelley O’Connor, mezzo-soprano

Houston Symphony Chorus

Betsy Cook Weber, director

MAHLER Symphony No. 2, Resurrection

CLASSICAL 16

Copland 3 + Higdon World Premiere

FRI, MAY 6, 8 P.M.

SAT, MAY 7, 8 P.M.*

SUN, MAY 8, 2:30 P.M.

Robert Spano, conductor

Matthew Strauss and Svet Stoyanov, percussion

THEOFANIDIS Rainbow Body

J. HIGDON Double Percussion Concerto (World Premiere, Houston Symphony Commission)

COPLAND Symphony No. 3

CLASSICAL 17

Itzhak Perlman Returns

THU, MAY 12, 8 P.M.

SAT, MAY 14, 8 P.M.

SUN, MAY 15, 2:30 P.M.

Itzhak Perlman, conductor

Remainder of program TBC

CLASSICAL 19

Season Finale: Beethoven 9

FRI, MAY 20, 8 P.M.

SAT, MAY 21, 8 P.M.*

SUN, MAY 22, 2:30 P.M.

Juraj Valčuha, conductor

J’Nai Bridges, mezzo-soprano

Mark Doss, bass-baritone

Houston Symphony Chorus

Betsy Cook Weber, director

SIMON An Elegy: A Cry from the Grave

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 9, Choral

POPS 9

The Best of John Williams: Star Wars & More with Chorus

FRI, MAY 27, 8 P.M.

SAT, MAY 28, 8 P.M.*

SUN, MAY 29, 2:30 P.M.

Steven Reineke, conductor

Houston Symphony Chorus

Betsey Cook Weber, director

*Livestreamed at 8 p.m. CT

Ticket Information

Subscriptions and single tickets for the 2021–22 Season, including the Classical and POPS Series are now on sale. While individual tickets to the Symphony’s BBVA Family Series are currently only on sale to subscribers. For more information, visit houstonsymphony.org or call the Houston Symphony Patron Services Center at 713.224.7575, Monday─Saturday, 12─6 p.m. All programs subject to change.

